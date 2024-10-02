The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever felt like you should care less about what people think? Or even, have you ever felt like you should try less to do all the things in your life perfectly? You probably grew up with a pressure of following a line of perfection, and never stepping outside of this line, because maybe, it was completely wrong. Guess what? Stepping outside of this line isn’t the worst ideia. Following your own path, it might be liberating, and sometimes, necessary.

The idea of caring less about what people think, or trying less to do everything perfectly, comes from the ideology of doing things “wrong”. To do something wrong, is not to do something forbidden or against the laws. It means that you need to get out of your comfort zone, follow your heart, and get out of this idea of doing everything correctly. Realize that your first time doing something or even your billion time doing the same thing, does not need to be perfect.

“People are just afraid of things too much. Afraid of things that don’t necessarily merit fear.” – said Frank Ocean to The Guardian, in 2012.

Humanity is used to always follow the same steps, like everyone else. It’s like a path prepared to everyone, in the same way. A feeling of “being pressured” comes together with this path, a feeling of belonging or doing it like everyone else. We, as a society, need to get rid of this mentality, and be devoted to the thought that we can choose another way, and not follow everyone. The first tip to get out of this infinity and toxic circle of perfection, it’s to realize that you are secure of yourself. Most of the time we get anxious and insecure about following our own way, but that’s probably what we really should do. Realizing that, we idealize the idea of “right” and “wrong”.

To be right is always nice. We get a feeling of satisfaction with it, and it’s completely okay. What we need to learn is that when you are wrong, it’s also okay. A huge step it’s to notice that we cannot control everything that happens in our lives. Besides, it might be frustrating. Being wrong might mean a lesson in your life, and looking from this point of view, it’s already an evolution. After that, the second step it’s to learn from your mistakes. It is like a second chance to grow in life, and enjoy the process of learning again. This situation goes according to your personal and professional life, in relationships, in your work, uni life, school, etc. Like other people make mistakes, you also can be wrong in life, and that’s fine. Enjoy this chance to learn and get better.

Another step to be taken it’s to realize that you cannot control everything in your life, but you can control the responses to it. The way things happen in your life, it’s sometimes the way they should happen, and we can do nothing about it. What we really can do, and must do, it’s change our response to it. The way you act after what happens, it’s important to learn, move on, and follow a path that might be the one correct. Do not overthink when something goes the opposite of what you expect, it’s ok and it’s normal.

Things don’t always go as you expected, and that’s fine. But, at some point, if you believe in yourself, you can reach where you want. No one can believe harder in you than yourself. You are human, and you make mistakes. You are also learning your whole life, so don’t be so rude to yourself, it’s ok to be wrong. We learn from the most difficult mistakes in life.

“I can’t change the direction of the wind but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destinations.” – stated Jimmy Dean.

