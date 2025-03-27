Why is coloring back and how is it good for your well-being 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who says coloring is just for kids? In fact, it’s making a huge comeback. Adults everywhere are grabbing their crayons and markers, using coloring as a way to unwind, de-stress, and boost their well-being. What was once seen as a childhood pastime is now a powerful tool for relaxation and mindfulness.

The rise of adult coloring

Around the mid-2010s, adult coloring books became a thing, and they’re still going strong today. With designs like mandalas, nature scenes and the fun, nostalgic illustration of Bobbie Goods, these books offer a creative escape from the digital world.

In a society constantly bombarded by notifications, coloring provides a refreshing low-tech way to unwind and disconnect. Plus, with the increasing demands of modern life, many people are looking for accessible ways to manage stress – and coloring hits the mark perfectly.

How does coloring boost our well-being?

More than just childhood pastime, it works like meditation: the repetitive motion of filling patterns helps you zone out, reduce stress and lower cortisol levels. A research by PubMed has shown that engaging in structured coloring activities significantly reduces anxiety levels. It’s the perfect way to take a break from the chaos of everyday life and find some peace in just a few minutes.

But coloring does more than relax – it helps you focus. As you work on intricate designs, your mind gets absorbed in the task, blocking out distractions and enhancing your attention. It’s especially helpful if you struggle to concentrate in other areas of life, giving you a mental rest.

Coloring also taps into your creativity, even if you don’t consider yourself an artist. Experimenting with colors and patterns triggers the release of dopamine, the “feel-good” chemical, making you feel joyful and accomplished. It’s a great way to reconnect with your playful side and break free from the routines of adulthood.

On top of that, coloring is an emotional release. It helps you channel your feelings and calm your mind. Whether you´re completing a detailed design or a simple pattern, the sense of accomplishment you feel after finishing a page can be surprisingly uplifting.

Why should you try it?

If you haven’t jumped on the coloring trend yet, now’s the perfect time to start. It’s an affordable, easy way to enhance your mental health and well-being. Whether you’re into classic coloring books or prefer the convenience of digital apps, dedicating just 15-30 minutes a day can work wonders.

The best part? There’s something for everyone. You can choose from intricate designs for those who enjoy a challenge, or simple patterns for when you want to unwind without stress. Coloring effortlessly blends creativity and relaxation, making it a powerful self-care tool that is perfect for any busy lifestyle.

The next time you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, take a break, grab your favorite coloring tool and let the therapeutic magic of coloring take over! Your mind and mental health will thank you for it.

