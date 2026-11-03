When “Healthy” Isn’t Risk-Free: The Silent Threat of Thrombosis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever imagined that something as simple as sitting for too long could put your health at risk? Thrombosis is a serious condition that can affect people of different ages and lifestyles, sometimes without obvious signs.

Although healthy habits are essential for our well-being, they cannot always prevent every health problem. Moreover, we often associate serious diseases with unhealthy lifestyles, but the truth is that even people who exercise regularly and take care of their health can develop certain medical conditions. Thrombosis is one such condition.

The Concept Behind Thrombosis

The heart pumps blood throughout the body, all the way to our feet, through the arteries. After delivering oxygen and nutrients to the body’s tissues through the arteries, the blood returns to the heart through the veins. However, for circulation to return from the feet, veins must work against gravity because we do not have a heart located in our feet to pump the blood back upward, making the blood return more difficult.

When we stay still for too long, especially while sitting or lying down, our leg muscles contract less frequently. As a consequence, the blood flow slows significantly in the veins of the legs, increasing the risk of a blood clot forming.

What Is Thrombosis and What Are The Symptoms?

Thrombosis is a condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in one or more large veins in the legs and thighs. This clot blocks blood flow, causing swelling and pain in the area. However, the symptoms need to receive proper attention. If you feel muscular pain in the calf, usually only in a leg, swelling and calf hardening, warmth in the affected area, changes in skin color, and a feeling of tightness or firmness in the leg, it is time to seek emergency medical care.

The symptoms of deep vein thrombosis can vary from person to person. In many cases, the symptoms affect only one leg, which makes it important to pay attention to unusual changes in the body. On the other hand, some people can develop thrombosis without experiencing any noticeable symptoms.

Different Types Of Thrombosis

Although thrombosis is often associated with the legs, blood clots can form in different parts of the circulatory system. Their effects depend on whether they develop in deep or superficial veins or in arteries, making it important to understand the differences between these conditions.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot develops in a deep vein.The condition can affect several parts of the body, most often in the legs or thighs. Some common symptoms of DVT include swelling, pain, warmth, and changes in skin color in the affected area. However, some people do not experience any symptoms.

Superficial venous thrombosis, on the other hand, develops in a vein close to the surface of the skin. The symptoms include redness, tenderness, warmth, and a firm, painful area along the affected vein. In most cases, it is less dangerous than DVT, but requires attention and medical evaluation, because the clot can extend into deeper veins.

However, thrombosis doesn’t only develop in the veins, it can also occur in the arteries. Arterial thrombosis happens when a blood clot develops inside an artery, restricting the flow of blood rich in oxygen to organs, and, depending on the location, it can lead to even more serious conditions, such as heart attack or ischemic stroke. The symptoms consist of sudden chest pain, weakness, or difficulty when speaking.

Complications And Consequences Of A Late Diagnosis

Although it is totally possible to get diagnosed at the beginning of the condition, some people are diagnosed later than expected to get the treatment, so it is required to be extremely careful about it, because when a blood clot breaks away and moves through the bloodstream, it causes a process called embolism. An embolism can become lodged in the brain, lungs, heart, or another area, causing serious injury and potentially becoming fatal.

It is extremely important to identify the symptoms of an embolism as soon as possible, they include sudden shortness of breath, sharp chest pain (may worsen with deep breathing), fast heart rate, fast breathing, coughing (sometimes with blood), sudden face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, mental confusion, swelling, pain, warmth, or redness in the leg or calf.

The vascular specialist, Dr. Andrea Gracio warns against common mistakes that can have serious consequences, such as dismissing calf pain as a minor muscle strain when it may actually be a sign of thrombosis.

Who’s Most Likely To Develop Thrombosis?

When it comes to thrombosis, no particular group is certain to develop the condition, as it can affect virtually anyone. According to Dr. Gracio, men, women, athletes and non-athletes can all be affected and prolonged immobility can increase the risk.

She says some conditions might increase the risks, being mandatory to watch out, for example, the mentioned moments that we stay still for too long, in long trips, surgeries and orthopedic immobilizations for the leg.

Besides, the disease can affect people who take birth control pills, who have certain medical conditions, people who are getting cancer treatment, rheumatological diseases, people who have smoking habits, and mainly family medical history.

The main risk factor is having a family history of thrombosis. If you have first-degree relatives who have had thrombosis, prevention is required in a very cautious manner.

How To Prevent The Disease

Andrea also taught how to prevent yourself from thrombosis: First, avoid staying still for too long, a recurring recommendation, but the most important one. In case of long trips by car, take a break every one hour and walk for around 5 minutes, it can be at a gas station, a restaurant or any other place where you can walk around. This helps maintain healthy blood circulation.

If it is a plane flight, try standing up and walking around on the plane for a while, for some minutes as well. Try to elevate your legs to improve blood return to the heart. Wear appropriate compression socks to improve the blood circulation.

And last but not least, drink water. It is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated to reduce the risk of blood clot formation.

For patients in prolonged bed rest, prevention is made by the use of some medications, such as anticoagulants, injections or even pneumatic compression devices.

Is It Possible To Develop It Again?

Just like most health conditions, people who have had thrombosis remain at a higher risk of developing it again. It is essential to identify the origin and the type of thrombosis to be able to prevent it from recurring.

Once you have had thrombosis, your risk of having it again is even higher than someone who never had it” – Doctor Andrea Gracio.

Understanding the risks, recognizing the symptoms, and knowing how to prevent thrombosis can make all the difference.

Awareness Can Save Lives

Finally, thrombosis reminds us that taking care of our health goes beyond maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Although regular physical activity and other preventive measures can reduce certain risks, no one is immune to the condition. As Dr. Andrea Gracio emphasizes, recognizing the warning signs and seeking medical attention promptly can make a huge difference.

Some pain that seems harmless should not always be ignored, especially when accompanied by other unusual symptoms. After all, understanding the risks, knowing how to prevent thrombosis, and acting quickly when something seems wrong can help to save lives. Remember, you are never too young or too old to start taking steps to prevent conditions such as thrombosis.

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The article above was edited by Ana Clara Bezson Dalla Costa.

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