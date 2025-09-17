Countdown to Lollapalooza Brazil 2026: What to expect from the festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The lineup for the Brazilian edition of Lollapalooza, happening March 20 to 22, 2026, in São Paulo, is out! The festival is bringing some huge names that Brazilian fans have been dying to see live. And since waiting until March feels like forever, let’s get into what you can expect this time around.

The Headliners

The big names for this edition are: Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Lorde, Skrillex, Doechii, Turnstile, and Lewis Capaldi. Some of them already performed at Lollapalooza Chicago (where the festival was born back in 1991), so we’ve had a few spoilers of what their sets might look like.

For the pop fans out there, Sabrina, Chappell, Lorde, and Lewis are the ones to watch. The singer of the hit Espresso is currently touring her Short n’ Sweet era, but just dropped her seventh album Man’s Best Friend last month—so expect sparkly, romantic, short outfits and plenty of fresh hits. The redhead who won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, is one of the most requested artists for Lolla this year. With just one album, she’s already taking over every festival stage and making the whole crowd dance—in fact, are you ready to do the iconic dance to HOT TO GO!? Our favorite New Zealand star is also back, just released Virgin and is promoting it with the Ultrasound World Tour. Brazilian fans have been waiting for her return for a while now.

Rap fans are in for a treat too. Tyler, The Creator just wrapped up his CHROMAKOPIA era and dropped his new project DON’T TAP THE GLASS. He was actually on the 2018 Brazilian lineup but canceled at the last minute, so this comeback is extra special. Doechii will also be here for the first time, bringing her Live from the Swamp Tour to Brazil.

And for those into metal, electronic, and punk—get hyped for Deftones, Skrillex, and Turnstile. Deftones are making a huge return to Brazilian soil after 10 years, now touring with their latest album private music. Skrillex and Turnstile will bring the energy levels way up too.

Beyond the Big Names

Sure, the headliners are massive (literally—their names were printed larger in the lineup poster), but the smaller-font artists are just as exciting. Fans are buzzing for Addison Rae, Interpol, Katseye, MARINA, Mu540, and plenty more.

The festival spreads across four stages, pop, rock, alt, electronic, and everything in between, so you can wander around and catch different vibes. Between sets, there are brand activations, food trucks, and, of course, free water stations—stay hydrated, seriously, it’s the only way to survive three days of Lolla.

There will be a lot to do at this edition of Lollapalooza Brazil. Three-day passes are already on sale, and if you’re into multiple names on the lineup or just open to discovering new artists, it’s a good time to grab yours. Single-day tickets don’t have a release date yet, but it shouldn’t be long.

So get hyped—the best edition yet, featuring a mix of different crowds and today’s biggest names, already has a date and time set!

