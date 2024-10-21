Short n’ Sweet Tour Is The Perfect Hangout! Learn Some Of Carpenter’s Gigs And Bits From Her Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

From gaining record-breaking numbers with her brand new album to being crowned the new pop princess, it is undeniable that 2024 has been Sabrina Carpenter’s year. So when the singer officially announced on July 18 via her Instagram account that she would be hopping on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, everyone went insane.

Sabrina kicked off her tour in Columbus, Ohio on September 23rd, with, so far, all her announced tour dates being fully sold out (a surprise to no one), and between the amazing setlist chosen by the artist and the flawless stage design, fans and critics have acclaimed this to be the best tour of the year.

With all that being said, here are some of the best bits from this already iconic tour that have made the headlines so far this month!

Tour Opening

The Short n’ Sweet Tour already causes an impact on its audience from the opening. Before Sabrina hops on stage, a cartoon version of the singer appears on screen, officially introducing the “Short n’ Sweet Show”.

The visuals give off 90s sitcom vibes, with a charismatic narrator introducing her on stage while Sabrina is still in the bath, running late to her own show. After rushing out of the bathtub and the narrator introducing her 3 different times, she finally arrives on stage wearing a towel (and her iconic corset outfit underneath). And when, finally, the instrumentals for her hit song “Taste” begin playing and her microphone lowers from the ceiling, the stand stops at a height that she can’t reach, making a funny reference to the “short” part of the album title.

Stage Setup

The stage setup is considered by many as one of the main highlights of the tour. The impressive stage is Sabrina’s own dollhouse, with a bathroom, living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, a bedroom, and a huge staircase.

Carpenter is an expert at making the perfect use of the rooms, singing intimate and emotional songs such as “Sharpest Tool” and ‘opposite’ in the bathroom all alone, transmitting the feeling that these tracks are “too vulnerable” to be sung anywhere else, as well as singing her more pop and upbeat songs, such as “Good Graces” and “Espresso” in the living room, with her dancers jumping into choreography along with her.

Another highlight is when she stands at the heart shaped part of her stage and performs “Coincidence” while surrounded by her dancers and fans, giving off the vibe that we’re all gathered in a circle as friends as she spills all her relationship drama with us.

And who can forget the moment where she sings “Bed Chem”, considered by most as her most explicit song, while laying in her bed as the screen flashes that “parental advisory is advised”.

SURPRISE SONGS

Sabrina has been including covers of surprise songs in her tours for a while now, but for this tour she decided to reinvent how the song gets picked in the most unique and Sabrina-like way ever: playing spin the bottle.

While surrounded by her dancers in a circle, she picks up a beer bottle to spin on a board of numbers, and whichever one the tip of the bottle points to refers to a surprise song that she will be singing that night. Songs that have been covered are: “Mamma Mia”, “Kiss Me”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “Material Girl”, and Sabrina’s own song, “Busy Woman”.

NONSENSE OUTRO

Before Sabrina blew up with her iconic hit, “Espresso”, she had her sleeper hit “Nonsense”, a tongue and cheek fun song that garnered the attention of millions online due to the surprise outros that she would write according to each and every city performed in.

Before the singer kicked off her Short n’ Sweet Tour, fans could not wait to see what the outros were going to sound like for the new era, but everyone was left shocked when they realized that as Sabrina started to be lowered into the ground, her microphone was cut off during the exact moment she was supposed to sing her outro.

This was not an isolated incident made by the sound engineers, but, instead, a funny way that Sabrina and her team created so that the audiences wouldn’t be disappointed by the fact that she isn’t doing ‘Nonsense’ outros for this tour, because they would be too busy laughing at the “technical difficulties”, which are hilariously addressed by the singer in an interlude right after it happens.

JUNO

The biggest highlight of the night to most people is the performance of the fan-favorite track, “Juno”. Before she even begins singing the song, Sabrina picks an attractive fan at the audience and announces that they are “officially being arrested for being too hot”, all while she hands them a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs, a direct reference to the song lyric “Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs?”.

Midway through singing the hit song, Sabrina does a different position every tour date while singing the part “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?”. Multiple clips of this part of the performance have gotten viral on social media, and is one of the most highly anticipated parts of the whole concert

CONCLUSION

Surprise songs and stage design aside, the concert is a unique experience from beginning to end, proving that not only is Sabrina here to make you money worth, but that she’s also not going anywhere anytime soon. All there is left to do is hope that she will announce even more concert dates so that fans from continents like South America (come to Brazil, please!) and Asia will get to experience this iconic tour!

