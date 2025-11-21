What does climate change have to do with mental health?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brazil hosted the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) this year. The meeting is held annually, in order to discuss and propose goals to postpone and reduce the effects of the climate crisis, focusing on the implementation of the Paris Agreement as well.

As negotiations unfold, the environmental, economic and health impacts remain at the center of the discussions about climate change. However, there are other effects, less visible but equally significant: the emotional ones. The impacts on mental-health are real, and deserve more attention.

People often feel anxious and worried about the future of the world. Between heat waves, floods and feelings of guilt and helplessness, their perception of life begins to change. During the climate emergency, taking care of psychological well-being has become part of the challenge of building a better future.

WHAT IS ECO-ANXIETY?

To increase awareness of these feelings and help address them, the American Psychological Association (APA) introduced the term “Eco-Anxiety”. The term describes “the growing emotional distress that comes from witnessing the planet’s degradation, in ways that feel inevitable and beyond human control.”

Many people experience psychological trauma, or even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after facing environmental disasters, which can lead to depression and other disorders related to disappointment, loss and grief. Yet, the lack of effective global actions has led to growing discouragement among younger generations: they are unsure of what to expect from their future.

According to João Borges, a Brazilian psychologist specialized in education, society and culture, people aged between 13 and 29 tend to have a much more pessimistic view of the world: “The idea of happiness that once existed in society as a whole, sustained through interpersonal relationships, has been lost. And the climate crisis has emerged as a central source of concern for young people, much more than for older age groups.”

Beyond the pressure to define their identity, plan their future, and build academic and professional paths, the climate issue also takes an important place in their lives. For example, it changes their consumption habits: young people usually pay more attention to whether a company is vegan or carries sustainability. Brands that align with environmental responsibility tend to have greater appeal among this generation.

UNEQUAL WORLDS

When we talk about environmental disasters, physical and emotional impacts do not affect everyone equally: Socially vulnerable populations are the most exposed, and these events also reflect social and health inequalities in the country.

Discussions on Eco-Anxiety are becoming a trend. However, João argues that it should go beyond likes, and shares: it is important to raise awareness and promote real mobilization. The focus should be on those who hold power, making the discussion a serious part of the climate agenda, and more than just a passing trend.

Experts say that public politics focusing on climate adaptation must include strategies for psychological and community care. Building emotional support networks, creating listening programs and developing educational initiatives are some of the ways to manage the distress caused by the crisis.

HOW TO DEAL WITH IT?

Borges says that having access to mental-health services is essential to deal with Eco-Anxiety, as much as it is important to get distance from feelings of guilt: It is an unfair emotion, he argues, especially considering climate change, which is driven mostly by those with major economic influence.

In this sense, he emphasizes that, even though individual actions matter, no single person can create significant changes alone. Furthermore, it is crucial to seek information and understand the collective contributions people can make. Sharing is important, our existence is interconnected, and since we share responsibilities, the burden becomes lighter.

In addition, he encourages paying attention to one’s relationship with their body, identifying what actions are within their capacity, and focusing on what they can do by themselves in a healthy and meaningful way.

LOOKING FORWARD

Eco-Anxiety is real, and reveals much more than individual issues: it reflects a collective symptom of a planet in crisis. These feelings are not simply personal struggles, but the result of a fragile government structure that shows how connected our well-being is with environmental health.

From fear to action, caring for mental health is also a way of caring for the world. By recognizing and addressing Eco-Anxiety, we can turn concern into concrete actions. Self-care, seeking information and engaging in sustainable practices are key ways to build effective responses to the crisis.

