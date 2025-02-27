What can we expect for Bob Dylan’s biopic, “A Complete Unknown”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bob Dylan‘s biopic A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, premiered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on December 10, 2024, and will be available in Brazilian theaters on February 27.

I should start by saying that as a 19-year-old young journalist, I didn’t know exactly who Bob Dylan was until I started writing this article. Maybe you don’t know him either, so let me bring you up to speed!

Born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, Bob became one of the most influential and innovative figures in music history, a true icon known worldwide for folk and rock music. In the 1960’s he began to gain notoriety, mainly for his ability to mix music and poetry. His songs “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changin” became popular in the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements.

Dylan is not “just” a musician, but a figure who has been able to span decades of culture. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, recognizing his contributions to music and modern poetry. I think you got an idea of ​​who Bob is, so now, let’s talk a little about A Complete Unknown.

The film takes place in the fascinating musical era of the 60’s, in New York. We dive on a journey through the early history of Bob Dylan’s career, which went from simple small bars to the big stages. The narrative was based on the book Dylan Goes Electric! (2015), written by Elijah Wald.

We can expect great things from this film that have been so talked about recently. Timothée’s performance as Bob is already highly acclaimed, with the right to an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and a SAG award win. After all, he spent five years preparing for the role. That’s right, you didn’t get it wrong, Chalamet is wonderful, isn’t he?

Important names such as Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton are also present in the feature film. Another interesting fact is that James Mangold has already brought the story of Johnny Cash to the big screen in Johnny and June, so he seems to have a way with biographies.

I’m ready to watch Bob Dylan become so much more than “A Complete Unknown”.

