In a genre often dominated by male voices, these eight extraordinary women have not only found their place in rock music but have also reshaped it in breathtaking ways. From the powerful frontwoman of a metal band to the pop-punk sensation recreating her sound, each of these artists have helped pave the way for the rock genre in one way or another. Each of their stories are as diverse as their musical styles, but they still share a similarity of innovation, perseverance, and extraordinary talent. Exploring their work will open your eyes to new projects and broken boundaries, and will prove that rock music is still evolving, letting women express themselves through every genre, no matter how heavy it may be.

Courtney LaPlante

With two bands and 17 years of experience, Courtney LaPlante is best known as the frontwoman of the breakthrough metal band Spiritbox. Founded by LaPlante and her husband, Michael Stringer, the band was launched using their savings after their marriage. Recently, Spiritbox earned a Grammy nomination for their song “Jaded.” Despite her small stature, LaPlante is a powerful musician, pouring her heart and soul into her powerful vocals and intense performances.

Maggie Lindemann

Starting in pop music before making a shift to something heavier, Maggie Lindemann has become the ‘It Girl’ of pop-punk. Although her pop music enjoyed international chart success, Lindemann felt that the style didn’t truly reflect who she was. Now, with a full-length album, two EPs, a record label, and a podcast under her belt, Lindemann is proud of the work she’s creating. She appeals to listeners who crave the sound of the early 2000s but also seek a modern twist on the genre.

Moriah “Poppy” Pereira

Before finding her place in the world of rock, Pereira—known by her stage name Poppy—embarked on numerous side quests. Starting on YouTube in 2011, she became notorious for her android-like persona, which many viewers found bizarre. Though this persona was later explained as a character created to promote her projects and music career, it initially puzzled audiences. Over the past decade, Poppy has explored various genres, from bubblegum pop to experimental metal. It’s safe to say she has ultimately found her voice in the world of rock.

Hayley Williams

We can say with great confidence that Hayley Williams paved the way for women in rock. Being the frontwoman of Paramore might look easy, but she presents herself with grace and amazing talent that could never be replicated. For 20 years, Williams has showcased her four-octave range through hundreds of songs and projects, always presenting a new sound for each era. Alternative Press has stated that Williams “has more charisma than singers twice her age.” Hayley Williams is a force to be reckoned with, as she’s often an inspiration to new (and even existing) artists as they navigate their way through their music careers.

Charlotte Sands

Using the pandemic to fine tune her sound, Charlotte Sands ran away from home at 18 years old and never looked back. Recognized frequently for her bright blue hair, Sands can always be found on the road, showcasing her vocal ability to hundreds of individuals at a time. Taking advantage of her freetime during lockdown, she got a head start on her career the second she could step foot outside again. Even if you don’t recognize her name, if you’re familiar with the genre of rock at all, you’ve likely heard her as a featured artist on songs by Sleeping With Sirens, Misterwives, Taking Back Sunday, and Underoath (however, I highly recommend listening to her newest project can we start over?)

Chrissy Costanza

Starting her early active years as a songwriter and beauty YouTuber, Costanza reserves a spot as the lead singer of Against the Current. Since 2011, Costanza has made a name for herself through her distinctive voice, passion for music, and dedication to her craft. The band has released two full-length albums, and Costanza has recently embarked on solo projects to showcase her vocal talent and songwriting ability. “This work is a direct expression of my creativity, and I’m so excited to share all of this with you,” says Costanza in an article from Kerrang.

Maria Brink

Named “Rock Goddess of the Year” by Loudwire in both 2013 and 2015, Maria Brink stands out as an exceptional vocalist in the realm of heavy music. Initially rejected during auditions for being female, Brink’s perseverance and talent eventually won over skeptics, leading her to become the influential frontwoman of In This Moment. Under her leadership, the band quickly gained prominence and became a source of inspiration for many. While they’ve been together for nearly 20 years, In This Moment continues to release new music and captivate audiences, demonstrating their enduring impact and creativity in the heavy music scene.

Lacey Sturm

Known as the lead singer of the rock band Flyleaf, Lacey Sturm is celebrated for her powerful vocals and emotional depth in both recordings and live performances. After a successful 12-year tenure with Flyleaf, Sturm decided to step down in 2012 to focus on her family and reflect on life following the death of their sound engineer. Despite her departure, Sturm remained active in the music industry, releasing solo work, collaborating with various artists, and contributing background vocals. In 2022, it was announced that she would reunite with Flyleaf to work on new music. Her latest release, a deluxe edition of her sophomore solo album “Kenotic Metanoia,” came out this summer, showcasing her continued dedication to the industry.