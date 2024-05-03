A Complete Unknown: Timothée Chalamet as the notorious musician

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

From creating his own chocolate factory and starting a holy war in Dune: Part Two, Timothée Chalamet will face a new challenge on set portraying Bob Dylan in his new biopic, A Complete Unknown.

What is the film about?

According to Deadline, the film about Bob Dylan’s early life, will follow the 19-year-old musician arriving in New York City to embark on his music career in the early 1960s.

The director James Mangold – the man behind Logan and Girl, Interrupted – was dreaming with this project for almost five years and after a long path the shot has finally started. Bob Dylan himself is supporting the movie, and according to Mangold the musician has been instrumental in the plot.

The story will focus on a specific moment of Dylan’s life. If you expect a biopic like Bohemian Rhapsody or even Rocketman you better lower your expectations. According to James, the film aims to capture just a portion of the musician’s life, showing the moment a kid got lost in New York trying to follow his dreams with US$16 in his pockets.

Starring Timothée Chalamet and…

The new Willy Wonka is not alone in the big screen, the cast is full of well-known Hollywood actors. Joan Baez, with whom Dylan had a romantic relationship and was an inspiration for him musically will be portrayed by Monica Barbaro, known for Top Gun: Maverick.

Johnny Cash will be in the film through Boyd Holbrook. Alan Lomax, a folk musician of the time, will be played by Nick Offerman and Pete Seeger will be portrayed by Edward Norton. Last, but definitely not least, Elle Fanning – with whom Timothée had already worked before in A Rainy day in New York – is cast as Sylvie Russo, a veiled representation of Suze Rotolo, artist and Dylan’s longtime love interest.

What about the music? The answer is blowin’ in the wind!

A film about Bob Dylan has to have a great soundtrack, that’s for sure! Eric Vetro – known for working as a vocal coach with Austin Butler for Elvis and Ryan Gosling for La La Land – is working with Chalamet and according to him the public won’t be let down. In Wonka we already saw, or better, heard, that Timothée can sing. In an interview for PEOPLE the vocal coach said: “When that movie finally comes out, people are going to be shocked because you’re going to think you’re hearing Bob Dylan sing.”

As the film takes place in early Dylan’s career, most of the songs will be from his first works. It is possible that most of the songs from his first album, ‘Bob Dylan’ (1962) , will be on the soundtrack, like You’re No Good or Baby, Let Me Follow You Down.

When will it be released?

The film development was supposed to start last year, but the shoot only started last march due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Unfortunately the fans will have to wait to see the movie on the big screen as the release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

Now that you know everything there is to know about A Complete Unknown, the last thing to do is listen to Bob Dylan’s discography while we wait for – what Timothée’s fans are calling- the film of his career.

