Wearing your nightgown to go out is cool!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Waking up and not wanting to take off your sleepwear is no longer just laziness — it’s fashion. Nightgowns have become symbols of comfort and sensuality on the streets, now styled as effortless dresses for warm, sunny days.

But this isn’t a new phenomenon. The trend dates back to the 1920s, when nightwear began appearing as beach pajamas. At the time, it symbolized feminine freedom, as women moved away from restrictive corsets. Gradually, nightgowns evolved in magazines and everyday fashion: becoming longer, less sheer, and more refined, with higher necklines and delicate lace details.

Between the 1930s and 1950s, sleepwear increasingly resembled regular dresses. Designers introduced belts, defined waistlines, vibrant prints, embellishments, and deeper V-necklines, reshaping how these garments were perceived. What was once strictly intimate apparel began stepping into public life.

From Lingerie to Runways

By the 1970s, sleepwear and lingerie were appearing on runways, reinforcing their place in fashion. Once again, these garments symbolized both comfort and provocation — blending femininity, maturity, and softness.

Over time, major brands helped normalize nightgowns as statement pieces. Designers embraced fluid silhouettes that highlighted the feminine form while maintaining an air of elegance and delicacy.

More recently, Dolce & Gabbana has consistently incorporated nightgown-inspired pieces into its collections. The Fall/Winter 2019 runway featured silk, lace, and feathered details styled with dramatic coats and capes, adding mystery and sophistication.

For Spring/Summer 2025, the brand shifted toward a more modern interpretation: lingerie mixed with pajama tailoring. Loose trousers and lightweight shirts dominated the runway, styled for different occasions — from relaxed, skin-baring looks to structured ensembles paired with blazers.

And when it comes to lingerie and nightwear influence, Victoria’s Secret remains iconic. Even during its hiatus from runway shows, the brand maintained cultural relevance. The recognizable pink-and-white striped backstage robes have become a symbol of glamour and femininity in their own right.

How to style it

Nightgowns can adapt to almost any aesthetic — it all depends on styling.

For a romantic look, add chokers, pearls, lace accents, or delicate accessories. Don’t be afraid to exaggerate, contrast is what elevates the outfit.

If you don’t have many options, you can always style the same piece in various types of ways. There is no limit for creativity, there are several options on how to wear the same piece – even if it’s just tossing a jacket over it. You can wear it to different occasions and easily style it with simple pieces you have in your dresser, like: jeans pants, sunglasses and boots.

But what if you don’t have a complimentary piece that would make your outfit look more like streetwear than a sleepgown? Then leave it plain and basic. Copying celebrities and influencers outfits is the easier and more effective way. Olivia Rodrigo, being a fashion icon among teenagers and young adults already wore nightgowns as a simple and fresh outfit, she created a trend.

If you want to increase your options, or if you don’t feel comfortable with short dresses, the vintage gowns are also a good choice – although being a harder find in the stores, they are just as pretty as the commoner and modern ones. The old pieces bring with them not only beauty, but also history that goes beyond what our grandmas told us about their era.

_________________

The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!