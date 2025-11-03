Olivia Rodrigo’s Music Is Not Punk, Yet Her Actions Are.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With speculations about the release of Rodrigo’s 3rd album, I found it appropriate to discuss the singer’s influence. Olivia Rodrigo’s music is filled with undertones of female rage and frustration, yet that overshadows her main message, which is romance and heartbreak. Because of her anger-fueled lyrics, she has been labeled as a new age ‘pop-punk’ artist. Punk is categorized as music that pushes political and societal boundaries, with notable artists like Bikini Kill and the Sex Pistols. While I agree her music definitely challenges the lyricism of other pop singers and borders the alternative genre, Rodrigo’s music is not punk.

She tends to write mostly about her male relationships, leading the majority of her music to be heavily male-centered. I find it hard to see the punk associations when she speaks mostly about her failed relationships with mediocre men. The only song that can slightly persuade me to believe she intends to break societal barriers is “All American Bitch” from her second album, Guts. Had Rodrigo kept the rest of her album centered around the cages of femininity, I would say she is the punk-pop queen of the century. Yet, one song does not make an artist, and due to her remaining discography being about love and the loss of it, I conclude that she is not punk. A more accurate categorization would be pop, or, to be generous, alt-pop.

That’s not to say Olivia Rodrigo herself isn’t punk. From campaigning for reproductive rights and using her platform to speak on current issues, Rodrigo is extremely progressive. Rodrigo has done a multitude of beneficial acts that speak out against government corruption, like how she has spoken out on social media against ICE and expressed support for immigrants in America. Her fights for reproductive rights are most notable. Rodrigo even brought onstage singer Lily Allen to duet on her song “F*ck You”, which originally was directed at former president George W. Bush, now with a special dedication to the members of the US Supreme Court responsible for overturning Roe Vs Wade, which is arguably one of her most badass moments. On top of that, Rodrigo has also handed out birth control directly at concerts, which proves her dedication is more than performative. Rodrigo does more than the average celebrity. She doesn’t stop at simply speaking out on platforms for fear of repercussions; she takes it a step further and reaches out to people in need. Which, in my opinion, is a very punk way of life. Rodrigo doesn’t care about retaliation from fascist disciples; she cares about fighting for a better world, and she uses her fame for good.

Although Rodrigo’s music isn’t necessarily alternative, her artistic quality is not lacking. Any performer who also uses their platform for good is a great one in my book, and I can’t deny I scream-sing all of her discography. Knowing I am supporting a strong woman who fights for humanity, I feel no guilt playing her music and calling myself a fan. And Rodrigo continues to be a very punk figure in her activism, as well as a successful pop star. Both can be true, and once again stress the importance of separating an artist from their art.