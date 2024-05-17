We should all be Samanthas: 5 lessons from the ‘Sex and the City’ character

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amidst the skyscrapers and cocktail bars of New York City, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) reigned as a goddess of empowerment, style, and authenticity. There’s no doubt she gave us classes on how to remain authentic, free and stylish – all at once! Let’s delve deeper into the valuable lessons that this fashion and power icon left us:

Build Your Own Empire. No man needed.

With her avant-garde attitude and fierce independence, Samantha Jones always challenged the traditional conventions of marriage. For her, the marital commitment was simply an option that didn’t fit into her vision of freedom and authenticity.

The Sex and the City character chose to follow her desires and seek happiness on her own terms, unbound by societal expectations. Her choice not to marry was a powerful assertion of her determination to live life on her terms, always true to her essence.

The PR expert shows us that success isn’t just about who you know (or marry) but about your determination and ability to achieve your goals. She inspires us to pursue our dreams with fervor and independence, without relying on anyone else’s support (except her friends, which she values most).

Friends are the best therapy

Despite her aura of independence, Samantha deeply values her friendships. She’s always there for her friends, supporting them through tough times and celebrating their victories. She shows us that true friends are an invaluable treasure and that together, they can overcome any challenge life throws their way.

Sexual freedom is every woman’s right

“I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever and blow whomever I want as long as I can breathe—and kneel.” — Samantha Jones, Sex and the City, Season 5: Cover Girl

With her unwavering confidence and defiant attitude, Samantha teaches us to embrace our desires and pleasures without guilt or shame. Whether it’s a casual fling or a deeper connection, she reminds us that it’s essential to stay true to ourselves and pursue what makes us feel alive.

Age is just a number!

With her vibrant attitude and passion for life, Samantha also challenges age stereotypes. She reminds us that no matter how many years we’ve lived, what truly matters is how we live our lives. The PR is a living example that age doesn’t have to limit our adventures and passions.

Always be yourself

“If I worried what every bitch in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.” — Samantha Jones, Sex and the City, Season 5: Critical Condition

Finally, Samantha Jones teaches us the importance of being authentic and true to ourselves. She is who she is, without apologies or regrets. Her honesty and self-confidence inspire us to embrace our own uniqueness and live life boldly and passionately. She loves herself more, and she won’t apologize for it!

In a world full of standards and expectations, the character shone as an icon of power, style, and braveness. And Just Like That… her timeless lessons continue to inspire women around the world to embrace who they are and live life with courage and authenticity.

