Falling Head Over Heels For “Sex And The City”

As an aspiring journalist, I can’t help but be inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s glamorous and dramatic lifestyle as a columnist, as depicted in HBO’s 1998 drama Sex and the City. I was instantly obsessed with her three charming girlfriends, New York City apartment, flashy fashion, and mysterious yet problematic ongoing love interest, Mr. Big.

Right from the start, I became addicted to watching the show. I was fascinated by Carrie’s character, though also infuriated at times because it seems she can never make the right decisions! Of course, when she makes poor choices, her three best friends are always there to give her guidance.

Miranda is a hard-working, independent lawyer, who has her own romantic ups and downs throughout the series. Samantha is a PR professional with many sexual relationships who eventually finds a love of her own. And Charlotte — a traditional romantic — is the epitome of a bright, optimistic, and loyal friend.

Along with the great characters and relationships, this show is fantastic because of the second part of the title: The City! Similar to Gossip Girl, the depiction of New York City in this show makes me want to move there immediately. The late 90s and early 2000s portrayal of NYC is like no other: Glamorous fashion shows, high heels, flashy clubs, and romantic dates at fancy restaurants.

What’s not to love?

While these characteristics of the series made it an enjoyable watch, I can’t help but note some letdowns of the series, one of which is how the style of the show changes throughout the seasons. Season One features a heavier showcasing of Carrie’s column, however, later seasons drop this aspect completely and have a more well-rounded focus on all four friends in the group, not just Carrie.

Likewise, as the show progresses, the quality of the plot declines a touch. Personally (spoiler alert), I couldn’t bear the Carrie and Mr. Big cheating scandal of Season Three. While I understand Carrie couldn’t get over Mr. Big, the way her character acted in Season 3 was ridiculous, especially regarding her boyfriend at the time, Aidan. And, when Carrie and Aidan started over, it was just not the same. I don’t see why the writers had them recouple when we know Carrie will always return to Mr. Big. They are the ultimate situationship!

Despite these minor pitfalls, Sex and the City is completely encapsulating. Carrie’s topics for her columns that guide each episode are so relatable every time! Regardless of her often rash actions, she surely portrays many undeniable truths with her narration of the show.

I’ve even gone so far as to make a playlist inspired by the show with some songs I feel fit the vibe! Here are a few of my favorites:

1. “Suddenly I See,” by KT Tunstall.

2. “What Goes Around…/ …Comes Around,” by Justin Timberlake.

3. “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” by Taylor Swift.

4. “Meet Me In the Pale Moonlight,” by LO LA.

5. “Say It Right,” by Nelly Furtado.

And Just like that, the Cosmopolitans and Manolo Blahniks sucked me in for a week’s worth of binge-watching!

