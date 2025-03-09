Trends for 2025: What Can We Expect This Year?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, WGSN and Pinterest release a trend report highlighting the key consumer movements expected to go viral in the coming months. Covering fashion, beauty, lifestyle, wellness, and other categories, this guide is a sneak peek into what’s next.

For 2025, comfort, individuality, simplicity, and well-being take center stage – without leaving behind personality, maximalism, and sensuality. Here are the top trends set to take over this year.

Fashion and Beauty

Mermaid Aesthetic

Fashion lovers are diving deep into mermaidcore! Think wet-look wavy hair, dark and shimmery tones, pearls, and glowy makeup – all big bets for 2025. This aesthetic isn’t exactly new for Blumarine fans, as the brand has long embraced an underwater-inspired vibe in its runway shows, but we’re going to see a lot of this year.

Boho

Free-spirited and effortlessly chic! Inspired by the ‘80s, boho is making a major comeback this year. With comfort being a top priority, this trend delivers just that – without compromising on style. Flowing fabrics, statement accessories, and a cool, laid-back attitude define the aesthetic. The french brand Isabel Marant, which returned to the spotlight last year, is the ultimate boho muse.

The trend also incorporates elements of Western style, which has been going strong for the past two years, featuring cowboy boots, fringes, and – of course – lots of suede.

Sheer Everything

Sheer fabrics made waves at the end of 2024, and they’re not going anywhere. Designed to celebrate the body, sheer pieces are showing up in all kinds of outfits, especially when paired with oversized silhouettes like flowy dresses and wide-leg pants.

One of the standout ways to wear the trend? Layering sheer looks over lingerie for an effortlessly bold finish.

Naked Nails

Naked nails – bare or polished in ultra-light shades – are all about a polished, sophisticated look. The key here is meticulous nail care, keeping them clean and flawless.

This minimalist nail trend was a red-carpet favorite at events like the Oscars and Golden Globes, serving as a fresh contrast to the bold, over-the-top manicures that dominated recent years.

Statement Accessories

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and in 2025, it’s all about going big. Statement jewelry takes center stage, with chunky rings and bracelets, oversized pieces, and mixed metals (gold and silver together are a must!). For an extra touch of uniqueness, vintage finds are the way to go.

Lifestyle

Reading and going offline

Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Jacob Elordi have all been spotted carrying books instead of scrolling through their phones, and it’s not just a celebrity thing. Brands are also hopping on the trend, releasing wellness and self-improvement books that encourage both digital detoxing and an intellectual lifestyle. Safe to say, offline is the new luxury!

Slow Living

Closely linked to the reading trend, slow living is becoming a key focus. After a decade of hustle culture, people are shifting towards a more mindful, less frantic way of life. Digital detox is becoming a priority, with many choosing experiences that help them reconnect with themselves and nature – like booking stays in Wi-Fi-free locations or dedicating weekends to a cell phone-free lifestyle.

Comfy home

In the spirit of self-reconnection, people are also rethinking their living spaces. Cozy, personality-filled homes are replacing the ultra-minimalist, neutral-toned aesthetics of recent years. Expect to see more organic elements, bold colors, warm wood tones, and playful decor that reflects individuality and personal stories.

Wellness

Pilates

If running dominated 2024, pilates is about to take over 2025. With countless celebs raving about how it’s been life-changing, demand for pilates classes has skyrocketed. The practice combines dynamic workouts that improve strength, posture, fat burning, and muscle toning – making it the workout of the year.

Mental Health-Focused Workouts

Yoga, mindfulness, and meditation are set to be huge in 2025. Mental well-being is at the forefront, and people are prioritizing practices that reduce stress and anxiety. Beyond the mental benefits, these activities also improve flexibility, strength, and breathing – making them a holistic approach to self-care.

ZERO Alcohol Lifestyle

Hydration and detox culture had a massive moment in 2024, leading to a steady decline in alcohol consumption. In 2025, the alcohol-free lifestyle is expected to grow even more, with people opting for wellness-driven drinks instead of traditional alcoholic options.

2024 vs 2025

Compared to 2024, when fashion trends were all about nightlife and sparkle, 2025 shifts toward a different approach. Maximalism remains in the spotlight, but comfort and natural aesthetics are taking up more space. In lifestyle and wellness, the “healthy way of life” movement continues to grow, with an emphasis on fitness and mental well-being.

Overall, 2025 trends are all about balance – between comfort and style, self-care and self-expression. Whether through fashion, lifestyle choices, or wellness habits, people are prioritizing what makes them feel good, inside and out.

