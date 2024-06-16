“TIMELESS” BY MEGHAN TRAINOR IS AMONG US! HERE IS A TRACK-BY-TRACK REVIEW 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Meghan Trainor’s sixth album, Timeless, was launched on June 7th and features 16 tracks blending pop, doo-wop, and contemporary styles, with collaborations from artists like T-Pain and Niecy Nash. Here’s a concise track-by-track analysis, highlighting the strengths and occasional weaknesses of each song.

‘To The Moon’

This bass-heavy opener is vibrant and energetic, setting a dynamic tone for the album. Trainor’s playful vocals and the infectious beat make it a great club music or a get-ready for a night out. But, as the opening doesn’t stick out, unfortunately, the lyrics are memorable and kind of feel like it is lacking something.

‘Been Like This’ (feat. T-Pain)

The collaboration with T-Pain adds a fresh twist to Trainor’s usual style. The blend of doo-wop and modern pop elements work, making it one of the standout tracks. The T-pain parts are not what I was expecting and like the opener the lyrics are basic, it feels like a song you’d listen to in a dressing room at Macy’s…

‘Crowded Room’

This song’s lush production effectively conveys the theme of feeling alone in a busy space. The softness of the vocals is the highlight of this one that makes anyone understand that the love she’s portraying is comfortable and sweet like they can be even if the rest of the world is watching. A sweet note, the chorus is a bit basic but it delivers either way.

‘Whoops’

Trainor’s humorous take on a breakup song is refreshing. Her witty lyrics and upbeat tempo make it a fun listen, showcasing her ability to turn personal experiences into relatable music. As production wise it’s bland… It doesn’t add anything to the album, it’s super similar to anything she has made, it’s innovative, and it could easily be confused with an early career track or any other on this album.

‘Crushin’ (feat. Lawrence)

The funky, soul-infused track is catchy and enjoyable. Lawrence’s contribution adds depth. The “love yourself” vibes are great and as the first it stands out, but as the album continues, a couple of tracks sound the same.

‘I Wanna Thank Me’ (feat. Niecy Nash)

This self-empowerment anthem, featuring Niecy Nash, is uplifting and fun. The message of gratitude and self-love is clear, though the execution feels somewhat predictable.

‘Love On Hold’ (feat. T-Pain)

The second collaboration with T-Pain explores the theme of waiting for love. Megan’s vocals are great and the backings she’s using are making for a great production. Finally, the T-Pain that we all know and love! The rap bits are great and elevate the music, making it one of the best in the whole album!

‘Forget How To Love’

This ballad is powerful and emotional, with Trainor’s vocals shining through. The choir adds a dramatic touch, making it one of the more memorable tracks. The beat, like most of the album, is bland and basic but in this case, the vocals and choir make up for it.

‘Rollin’

A danceable, groovy track that’s perfect for parties. Its upbeat nature and catchy rhythm make it a fun addition, though it doesn’t offer much lyrically even with its feminist take it doesn’t add much to anything. But it’s always awesome to have someone calling out the bad behavior of structural sexism.

‘I Don’t Do Maybe’

A diss track to all those annoying men who refuse to take the relationship seriously and yet can give up the talk. A powerful message transmitted in a cool way, the lyrics, even in your basic form, delivered well what Trainor wanted. The beat is similar to all we’ve heard in the album.

‘I Get It’

This track blends upbeat pop with introspective lyrics, reflecting on understanding and acceptance in relationships. It’s pleasant but not particularly memorable. The strings are cool and the drums are okay but nothing is memorable, nothing sticks out and the production is lacking. It´s a great song for fast fashion stores.

‘Sleepin’ On Me’

Talking about being underestimated, this song mixes confidence with catchy beats. An open letter to that guy who doesn’t see how great you are. It’s a good confidence booster but feels somewhat repetitive.

‘Hate it Here’

A melancholic tune expressing dissatisfaction and longing. It’s a poignant song that showcases Trainor’s emotional range. The vocals on this are amazing and the sentiment of being unsatisfied is well portrayed by her voice. This one is definitely a good song.

‘Bestie’

Celebrating friendship, this lively song is a fun ode to close companions. Its infectious energy and memorable hooks make it a feel-good track. There’s nothing better than having a bestie to rely on and to find that on yourself is the ultimate goal, and Meghan encaptures that perfectly. The beats are an example of TikTok songs, the repetitive lines are what the app likes, something that hits hard and fast, a great song to put in the back of a video of you and your girls!

‘Doin’ It All For You’

A heartfelt dedication exploring themes of devotion and love. It’s sweet and sincere, though a bit conventional, exactly what you’d expect from her, but who doesn’t love a bit of sincere love and devotion?

‘Timeless’

The track encapsulates the album’s themes of enduring love and legacy. A great ballad with that late club, pink lights, and only their face matters vibes, is the perfect way to close the album. The overall is a bit beat because a lot of singers take that style to express their undying love for their significant other but she does it perfectly.

Overall, Timeless offers a mix of catchy tunes and heartfelt ballads. While some critics have noted that the album feels repetitive and lacks innovation, Trainor’s fans will likely appreciate her consistency and the emotional depth in some of the tracks. Even if the collection isn’t innovative or experimental, it delivers the radio pop Trainor has been doing her entire career.

Though not all of the collaborations with T-Pain, Lawrence, and Niecy Nash hit the mark, they still bring another vibe to the album. Despite mixed reviews, Timeless maintains Trainor’s signature style, which can be both a strength and a limitation.

