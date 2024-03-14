I’ve been on a bit of a concert kick lately, as there have been so many iconic performers coming to my area. Between the Eras Tour and the general buzz it’s created, the GUTS Tour being in my hometown a couple of weekends ago, and the power duo of Drake and J. Cole that I’m personally pumped about being on tour currently, there are so many artists touring to entice us into dropping money this year. While I probably don’t need more reasons to spend, a new artist has entered the ring: Meghan Trainor.

On March 14, she has announced her Timeless Tour, with tickets dropping on Friday, March 22. Trainor has become a cultural icon since her debut with “All About That Bass,” and from there she’s stayed in the headlines. Whether it be her iconic friendship with Chris Olsen or going viral on TikTok during Mother’s Day for her song “Mother” and the accompanying dance, there are clearly a lot of reasons Trainor is beloved by fans, and now we’ll have an opportunity to see her on tour this year. If you’re looking for details about the tour and how to get tickets, look no further.

Who are meghan trainor’s openers on the timeless tour?

If you check out Trainor’s website, you can actually sign up for the artist presale for the city you’re interested in seeing her in.

Trainor will have some special guests joining her for the tour, including Chris Olsen (naturally), Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and her brother Ryan Trainor. I’m personally really excited about Bedingfield’s inclusion on the tour – her music has been coming back because of the use of her song “Unwritten” in the movie Anyone But You, and I would pay big bucks just to see her perform that and “Pocketful of Sunshine” live.

The timeless tour dates

Trainor will be touring the United States beginning Sept. 4 end on Oct. 19, making stops in major cites.

*With Natasha Bedingfield, ^with Paul Russell, #with Chris Olsen, and +with Ryan Trainor

Sept. 04 — Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^#

Sept. 06 — Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center#

Sept. 07 — Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann^#

Sept. 10 — Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater^+

Sept. 12 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^#

Sept. 13 — Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#

Sept. 15 — Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^#

Sept. 17 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^#

Sept. 20 — Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^#

Sept. 21 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^#

Sept. 25 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^#~

Sept. 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^+

Sept. 28 — Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^+~

Sept. 30 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^+

Oct. 02 — Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Oct. 04 — Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^+

Oct. 05 — Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^#

Oct. 08 — Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#

Oct. 10 — Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^#

Oct. 12 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#

Oct. 13 — The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#

Oct. 16 — Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#

Oct. 18 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

Oct. 19 — Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum*^#

The last time Trainor was on tour was eight years ago in 2016, which is a big reason why this tour is so anticipated by fans. Trainor has certainly been busy during that off time, as she’s spent her years releasing Christmas music, taking care of her children, and writing a book.

She had her eldest, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara back in Feb. 2021, and we’ve been seeing a lot of content on TikTok featuring the adorable little boy. They also welcomed their second son, Barry, in July 2023.

Trainor’s book, “Dear Future Mama” is a guide that shares with readers what to expect when they’re expecting, with all the gruesome and beautiful details alike. The book was released in April 2023, and Trainor said that it’s meant to guide and encourage mothers who were nervous to welcome their miracle. “After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that,” she told PR Newswire.

Trainor’s sixth album, Timeless, which the tour name is based on, will be released on June 14. Our first taste of what’s to come is her single entitled “Been Like This” featuring T-Pain, which came out March 14. I don’t know about you, but I’m marking my calendar for this tour because I can already tell this new era of Meghan is definitely one I want to see.