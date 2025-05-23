The Therapy Behind Coloring: How the “Bobbie Goods”trends reveals the power of coloring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Searching for real mental breaks has become essential in a digital world where adults spend an average of seven hours a day in front of screens. That’s where low-energy hobbies—activities that require little effort but offer immediate satisfaction—have been gaining popularity. Among them, a quiet yet powerful trend has captured the internet’s attention: the coloring books by Bobbie Goods.

The books, created by Canadian illustrator Abbie Goveia in 2021, stand out for their soft, nostalgic designs, filled with friendly characters and cozy scenes. On TikTok, videos of users coloring the pages have racked up millions of views. But beyond the aesthetic appeal lies something deeper: a therapeutic practice with real mental health benefits.

Coloring as a Therapeutic Tool

According to psychologist Nívea Aquino, coloring is an activity that helps slow the mind down. “The attention we dedicate to lines, colors, and details creates a slower rhythm, almost like an active pause. In the case of Bobbie Goods books, which have a gentle and comforting aesthetic, that effect is even stronger. It becomes a moment where a person disconnects from external pressures and enters a state of presence, naturally reducing stress and anxiety.”

This practice also fits neatly into the concept of mindfulness, serving as a concrete and accessible tool for everyday mental care. “Coloring is a simple and accessible way to practice mindfulness. You focus on something concrete and straightforward, which helps quiet the mental noise. At a time when we’re constantly bombarded with notifications, screens, and information, stopping to do something manual—with a clear beginning, middle, and end—creates a grounding effect,” says Nívea.

A Lesson in Patience and Self-Awareness

Beyond its immediate calming effect, coloring teaches an increasingly rare skill: patience. “Coloring forces us to slow down and tolerate the process. Sometimes you feel the urge to rush to see the final result, but the activity itself invites the opposite—progressing little by little. For people who struggle to wait or get easily frustrated, coloring can serve as training. It’s a gentle way to practice patience, acceptance of mistakes, and comfort with unfinished things.”

Coloring also allows adults to step outside the constant pressure to be productive or perfect. “It’s not about creating something flawless, it’s about being present at that moment,” Nívea emphasizes.

Cognitive and Emotional Stimulation

Far from being “just a hobby,” coloring stimulates a variety of cognitive skills. “It activates multiple areas at once. It improves focus, motor coordination, and planning, especially if someone chooses colors ahead of time, and boosts creativity. Visual and spatial organization is also constantly at work. It’s a simple activity, but a lot is happening in the brain at once.”

Nívea also sees value in recommending Bobbie Goods coloring books as a therapeutic tool in specific situations. “I recommend it for patients who struggle to express emotions verbally, who are mentally overwhelmed, or who need quiet breaks between daily tasks. It can be great for managing anxiety or insomnia. It’s especially helpful as a complementary activity between therapy sessions, helping maintain a calmer mental state.”

Still, she offers an important caution: “I wouldn’t recommend it when the activity might cause more frustration, like for someone with rigid perfectionism or low tolerance for mistakes. In those cases, coloring might turn into another source of pressure rather than relief. It’s important to assess that carefully.”

A Trend with Lasting Impact?

While the Bobbie Goods trend is tied to aesthetics like cottagecore and nostalgia, its value runs deeper than appearance. According to Nívea Aquino, the key is whether the practice offers personal emotional support: “If it helps someone reconnect with themselves, reduce stress, sleep better, or process emotions, then it serves an important purpose whether it’s trendy or not.”

You don’t need expensive tools or hours of free time to benefit from coloring. All it takes is a few colored pencils, a bit of stillness, and the willingness to be present. And in a world that constantly demands more, that simple act might just be revolutionary.

