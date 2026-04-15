The Rise of Women’s Sports Is Real: But What Still Needs to Change?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, something has undeniably shifted in the game world: the rise of women’s sports, and it’s no longer possible to ignore it.

From the joyful performance of Alysa Liu in the ice rink to the fearless energy of Rayssa Leal in skate competitions, female athletes are commanding the global scene. They are going viral, selling out arenas and becoming central figures in conversations that were once overwhelmingly dominated by men.

The growth of women’s sports has moved beyond occasional visibility and entered a stage of consistent global expansion. They are growing industries and reshaping the cultural meaning of athletic success. What was once treated as a secondary category within the sports industry is now becoming one of its most dynamic sectors.

So now we can see that women’s sports are not a “niche” anymore. But while the rise is real, it is far from complete. Behind the headlines and record-breaking moments, structural inequalities still define much of the playing field.

women in the olympus of sports

A lot of this growing change can be traced back to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which marked a huge shift being the first most gender-balanced Olympic Games in history, with 49% of the athletes being women. They weren’t just participating, they were leading headlines, dominating conversations and showing up as the main event.

And the attention didn’t disappear once the event ended. Instead, it continued to grow ever since. New audiences stayed engaged, and many of them had only started following women’s sports within the last five years.

The numbers keep showing us that shift. In 2023, the FIFA Women’s World Cup reached more than three billion views across social and digital platforms.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the change was no longer subtle. For the first time in Olympic history, the Games reached full gender parity, with the same number of male and female athletes competing. A milestone that had taken decades to happen.

And at the 2026 Winter Olympics, women made up 47% of all athletes in Milano Cortina, making it the most gender-balanced Winter Games in history, with more women’s events and an increasing number of mixed competitions. By this year, women’s sports are expected to generate over three billion dollars in global revenue, a level of commercial impact that would have seemed unrealistic not long ago.

Although the scene is optimistic, it doesn’t mean everything is equal now, but it does show that something is shifting, not just in how people watch sports, but in how they’re being organized.

a movement across every field

Football is probably the most visible example of the shift. Stadiums filling up, record-breaking ticket sales and new teams already operating at a scale that challenges everything people used to assume about demand.

We can see that in the newly created women soccer team in the United States, Denver Summit, who drew over 60,000 fans to its home debut, an unprecedented figure for women’s club soccer. Across the Atlantic, we can still see the growth in audience, the England women’s national football team, Lionesses, announced more than 70,000 tickets were sold for a single qualifying match against Spain.

In basketball, the WNBA has been growing not just in audience, but in cultural relevance and commercial value. And, in volleyball, especially in countries like Brazil, Turkey, and Italy, women’s leagues have built strong, consistent fanbases over time.

In ice hockey, the creation of the Professional Women’s Hockey League changed expectations about how much attention the sport could attract. Meanwhile, tennis continues to be one of the most established spaces for women, where athletes shape global conversations.

beyond the obvious

But the growth of women’s sports isn’t limited to the most visible competitions.

Athletics, where women are constantly breaking records and drawing global attention. Cricket, especially in countries like India and Australia, where investment and audience interest are growing fast. Rugby, which has been expanding both in participation and visibility.

Combat sports, such as MMA and boxing, where female athletes have evolved from a niche spectacle into a major component of combat sports. Surfing and skateboarding, especially after the Olympics, opened space for younger athletes to gain international recognition early in their careers.

Even in motorsport the progress is visible. Initiatives like the F1 Academy and the growing inclusion of women in Formula E indicate that barriers, while still present, are beginning to shift.

more than champions

Growth doesn’t happen on its own. It is driven by athletes who, in different ways, redefine what is possible. In Brazil, for example, this shift carries its own rhythm.

Marta, recognized as one of the greatest footballers of all time, built her legacy in a context where women’s soccer had little investment, limited visibility, and almost no structural support. She is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and the all-time top scorer in Women’s World Cup history. Her calls for more investment, more respect, and more opportunities for the next generation turned her into a symbol of resistance within the sport whose impact goes far beyond titles.

A new generation of Brazilian athletes is stepping into the scene, sometimes with more visibility, but still facing many of the same structural challenges. Rayssa Leal, for example, became one of the youngest Olympic medalists in history and helped bring global attention to women’s skateboarding. Rebeca Andrade has rewritten Brazil’s history in gymnastics, becoming its most decorated Olympic athlete in the sport. And Beatriz Haddad Maia has been rebuilding Brazil’s presence in international tennis, reaching stages that hadn’t been seen in years.

They have different stories, in different sports, but they all move in the same direction: reshaping how female athletes are seen as competitors and as central figures in the sport, inspiring a new generation of young women to see strength, ambition, and voice.

what still needs to change?

But, behind that progress, there are still structural gaps that can’t be ignored.

To understand why this structure remains so resistant to change, it’s necessary to look back. Women’s exclusion from sports was not incidental, it was institutional. Throughout much of the 20th century, women were banned or restricted from participating in various sports.

Tiffany Meh / Spoon

In Brazil, for example, women’s soccer was officially prohibited from 1941 to 1979, delaying the development of leagues and infrastructure. While men’s sports benefited from decades of investment and cultural legitimacy, women’s sports were systematically left behind. The disparities seen today are the continuation of that history.

wage inequality

Once you look beyond the growth, the imbalance becomes clear and it often shows up first in payment. Female athletes continue to earn significantly less than men, even at the highest levels. The most common justification points to differences in revenue, but that overlooks how revenue is actually created. Investment, media exposure, and sponsorship all shape financial return, meaning wage inequality is a structural issue.

investment and financial support

That structure becomes even more visible when you look at where the money goes. Even with rapid expansion, women’s sports still receive a disproportionately small share of global funding. Investment remains inconsistent, with less than 15% of global sponsorship spending directed toward women’s competitions. This gap shapes the fewer high-performance facilities, limited development programs, and reduced access to elite competitions.

In countries like Brazil, the contrast is even more visible, even though the talent is undeniable, the structure needed to sustain it is still fragile.

That lack of investment directly affects visibility. Since 2024, women’s sports account for around 15% of global sports media coverage, which is considered an improvement, but still far from balanced. Major events like the 2024 Summer Olympics temporarily boost attention, but consistent coverage remains limited. And it’s not just about quantity: women’s sports are often presented without the same depth, continuity, or technical analysis given to men’s competitions, making it harder to build long-term audience engagement and reinforcing the idea that they are secondary.

prejudice, sexism and harassment

Over time, that limited and uneven visibility begins to shape perception. Sports are still widely perceived as a male-dominated space, discouraging girls from participating from an early age and influencing how female athletes are viewed throughout their careers.

When women gain visibility, it often comes with conditions, as media and sponsorships frequently emphasize appearance alongside (or even above) performance, reinforcing a double standard rooted in sexism.

While male athletes are judged mainly by results, women are often evaluated through both performance and image, which impair their credibility. This becomes even more evident on social platforms, where visibility often comes with exposure to disproportionate criticism, sexist comments and even sexualized or degrading comments that go far beyond performance.

And in many cases, this doesn’t remain at the level of perception, reports between 2024 and 2026 continue to show harassment, discrimination, and unequal treatment across different sports, affecting mental health, performance, and even pushing athletes out of their careers.

research gap

Another gap that often goes unnoticed is in research. Sports science has historically been built around male athletes, which means there is still limited data on female physiology, performance, and injury prevention. As a result, training methods, recovery protocols, and even medical support are often based on models that don’t fully reflect women’s bodies. In recent years, this has started to change, but the gap remains significant and it directly affects performance, health, and career longevity for female athletes.

leadership and representation

These patterns reflect how the system is organized behind the scenes. Leadership in sports remains predominantly male, even as representation slowly improves. According to a 2026 report by the Sport Integrity Global Alliance, women now hold 32.02% of executive positions, up from 18.3% in 2018. Despite this progress, decision-making spaces are still far from equal. When women are underrepresented, their perspectives and needs are less likely to shape the system.

the future of the game

The rise of women’s sports it’s already here. You can see it in the numbers, in the crowds, and in the athletes who keep pushing the limits of what their sports can be.

What’s less clear is everything around it. Because growth on its own isn’t enough. Without consistent investment, fair representation, and a real shift in how value is assigned, the system will keep holding back what it’s already proving it can sustain.

At this point, the gap isn’t about talent or interest anymore. It’s about whether the structures around the game are willing to evolve and whether they’re ready to do it in time.

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The article above was edited by Larissa Olm.

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