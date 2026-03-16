Alysa Liu: Confident and Unbothered 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In February 2026, Alysa Liu became the first American woman to win Olympic Gold as an individual figure skater since Sarah Hughs in 2002. Not only did Alysa Liu break this 24-year gold medal drought, but she did it in a way that was unapologetically her. Liu has been labeled unbothered by many due to her carefree attitude when it comes to the sport. She herself has said “I connect with everything, but I’m not attached to anything” which goes to show that she competed with confidence in her performance, not with a desired outcome in mind. Her confidence and easygoing nature have translated into her hair, her style, and even her choice of music to compete. I don’t think Alysa Liu could show up as anyone but herself.

Alysa Liu’s hair is easily identifiable because of how unique it is. “My hair has so much meaning,” Liu said to Cosmo. With the help of hairstylists Kelsey Miller and Vale Landro, Liu has been rocking the blonde halos for two years now. She explains it is because she sees herself as a tree. Trees get a new ring every year as they age, and Liu adopted that same occurrence onto her hair. Figure skaters are usually seen on the ice with sleek styles, but Alysa wanted to stray away from being told how to wear her hair. She has voiced that if she is asked to change her hair, she would quit the sport. Liu has no issue taking her leave considering her hiatus when she was just 16 years old. She made her way back to the sport after a much-needed break to understand how much she really loved it. With her return, she did it all on her own terms in both the context of her hair and her costumes.

Alysa Liu won gold while wearing gold. I think the choice was perfect because it shows just how much confidence she has in her skills. Liu won the free skate in her custom Lisa McKinnon dress that was made to look almost like liquid gold. The dress paired flawlessly with her song choice of “MacArthur Park” by Donna Summer. The two more viral moments were her routines for the exhibition gala and short program where she skated to “Stateside” by PinkPanthress & Zara Larsson and “Promise” by Laufey. The virality is partially attributed to how popular these songs are with Gen Z. During her routine to Stateside, Liu wore a navy-blue square neckline dress with rhinestones and during her short program skate she wore a white dress with silver embellishments.

Off the ice, Liu’s day-to-day style can be described as alternative; her choice of hair, smiley piercing, and makeup add to that brand. The stylist behind the aesthetic, Miyako Bellizzi, is also the costume designer for Marty Supreme. Bellizzi has an eclectic style of her own, making her and Alysa an amazing duo when it comes to the way Liu’s ensembles turn out.

Alysa Liu has come back to her craft stronger than ever, without muting her sense of self or style. I believe Liu’s confidence in herself and how she shows up is what led to her winning gold and stealing the hearts of many. She is a perfect example of how the new generation of athletes does not need to change anything about themselves to achieve success. In fact, the public’s response to Alysa proves that their unique idiosyncrasies might be the pathway to triumph.