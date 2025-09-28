Football Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Football and fashion are two of my favorite things. There’s something invigorating about watching a team you love for a sport you like while also devoting time to your appearance to express an artistic side of yourself. Something about football season in the south is so special too because you see a transition from summer to fall fashion. What’s even better is having so much freedom to explore options of outfits but within your team’s color wheel of course. But of course, there are statement pieces to be had and these are some items that I think can spice up any wardrobe and definitely make the cut for someone to become a football fashionista.

Cowgirl boots:

This might seem obvious to most, but in the south, boots are deeply rooted in the culture, and a nice pair can actually be used for very diverse situations and also help your feet stay comfortable. These are perfect to wear to a tailgate and can be paired with a dress, shorts, skirt, or a long jersey. Having a black and white pair allows you to pair them with so many different clothing pieces.

Themed dresses:

Having a comfortable, flowy dress for the hot weather on gamedays is crucial. Making it themed to the game, say for a white out game, is even better. Regardless of if the team’s logo makes the cut, accessories can be used to spice up the outfit, such as earrings, bags, shoes, or pins.

Vest:

I personally feel as though a vest in the fall is already a staple wardrobe item but wearing this on a cool, fall gameday and maybe even adding a hat and a nice pair of pants can really add to the outfit as well as remain functional.

Denim:

Investing in good quality denim is something most will not regret! Denim is so versatile in seasons, whether it be a denim dress or jeans and can be paired with so many extravagent tops. It’s essential to a capsule wardrobe and can even be DIYed for gamedays to suit the team you’re rooting for.

So there you have it, these are four things I think a person can benefit from having for any game day of the year. It may seem simple but there is beauty in simplicity. With these items, you can expand and use patterns you love and hairstyle you like to create not just an outfit but an embodiment of who you are inside.