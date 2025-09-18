The New Wave of Wellness: Has Being Healthy Become a Trend?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is being healthy the new trend? Among people who exercise, some train for health, others for aesthetics — and a growing number do it because it’s fashionable. Today, posting that you completed an hour of weight training can matter more than improving technique or increasing load.

Sharing a 4 a.m. beachfront run on Strava positions someone as “above” the ordinary. On social media, workout routines, salad bowls and toned bodies have become shorthand for success—often valued more than everyday acts like commuting to work.

The fitness boom

Gyms are booming: budget chains such as Smart Fit are multiplying across cities. Protein products—whey, bars and shakes—are increasingly sold in supermarkets and pharmacies, not just specialty stores. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global health-and-fitness market was worth US$98.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$172.95 billion by 2028.

In Brazil, experts attribute a 32.2% rise in gym numbers since 2019 (from 59.4 thousand to 78.5 thousand) to heightened health concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic; gyms also suffered losses during lockdowns.

Current motivations

Strength training used to be limited to athletes, older adults or niche bodybuilders. Now it’s mainstream, especially among young people. For many, motivation has shifted toward self-promotion — posting workouts as proof of discipline and seeking social recognition. Apps and platforms like Strava have gamified activity: sharing becomes competition. Although this can encourage obsessive behaviour, it has also prompted more people to care for their health and, in some cases, develop lasting self-care habits.

The Price of Being Fit

A 2023 SESI survey found that physical activity increases with income: 37% of people earning up to one minimum wage exercise at least once a week, compared with 70% of those earning more than five times the minimum wage. Greater purchasing power and free time make healthier choices easier, highlighting how social inequality limits access to an active life.

Is being healthy just a passing trend?

Consistency is the key. Media reports indicate that roughly half of new gym members quit within three to five months, and most sign-ups cluster in January; attendance often drops by midyear. This suggests many join for appearance or trend-following rather than long-term results—something gyms often exploit with short-term promotions.

Ironically, while body positivity and self-acceptance gain visibility, demand for Ozempic and other fast-acting weight-loss drugs has surged—causing shortages in some pharmacies. Society both preaches self-love and fuels an industry promising rapid weight loss, a contradiction that maintains pressure to meet narrow beauty standards despite conversations about diversity.

Bottom line: the fitness trend can be positive if it leads to lasting, inclusive habits. The challenge is turning trend-driven behaviour into sustainable, accessible self-care for everyone.

_____________

The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!