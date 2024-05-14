The Last Dinner Party: Get To Know The Female Band Behind The Hit “Nothing Matters”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

If you were ever mindlessly scrolling in the app TikTok throughout the end of 2023 or in the beginning of 2024 you have probably heard the striking melodies of the song “Nothing Matters”, even without knowing its name nor the artists behind the sound. But who is the band with a song that reached the Top 20 in the UK charts and was the opening act of Hozier’s tour Unreal Unearth?

The Last Dinner Party

They are called The Last Dinner Party and consist of five members. Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass), and Aurora Nishevci (keyboards, vocals). Even though the band does not have a permanent drummer, Rebekah Rayner has currently joined them during live performances.

Their sound could be defined as alternative rock, with some baroque sounds. Presenting some heavy influences of artists such as David Bowie, Kate Bush and Florence+The Machine. At the moment the band has won the BBC Radio 1’s Sound of the Year and the Rising Star category at The Brit Awards 2024.

How they met

The idea of forming a band was always there for Abigail and Georgia. The duo who wrote the band’s manifesto in 2019, while being English Literature students, put down the idea of their band sounding “gothic” and “indulgent”. Later, in the beginning of the year 2020, the band was completed, having Emily, Lizzie and Aurora joining the then-called “The Dinner Party”.

The name was “inspired by the idea of a huge debauched dinner party where people came together to celebrate with a hedonistic banquet”, explained the vocalist for Under the Radar magazine. Later, they added “The Last” just so as not to cause any confusion or trouble with the American musician Kamasi Washington’s “Dinner Party” project.

However, before any rehearsal, the covid-19 lockdown struck in March 2020 and the band got stuck at their respective houses. With persistence, they started rehearsing through video calls, being November 2021 the first time they actually played together as a band. Although having a bumpy start, the band saw it as a great time of practice, getting to know each other more and how they could fit in the band.

Catholic Background

Abigail has talked about the religious background some of them have experienced growing up which is visible when listening to their music, where they bring catholic symbols and references. For example in their song titled “Sinner”, where they explore the topic of feeling shame and fear whilst liking someone. Later in an interview for Vera on Track, Lizzie talked about how the song truly meant the feeling of guilt someone can feel growing up homosexual in a catholic household. In lyrics such as “I wish I knew you/ When touch was innocent/ I wish I knew you/ Before it felt like a sin” their explanation becomes clearer.

Their religious references are also present in their single “My Lady of Mercy”. When said “Rest your feet on me/ My lady of mercy”, probably referring to Mary, the mother of Jesus, and also talks about the submissiveness a mortal should have, a track of thought that has always been present in religious discourse.

Prelude to Ecstasy

Their debut album was released on February 2nd of 2024, being called Prelude to Ecstasy. Signed by Island Records and featuring singles such as “Sinner”, “Lady of Mercy” and their hit “Nothing Matters”, their debut song that reached the Top 20 in the UK charts. With the production being by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Last Shadow Puppets, Florence+The Machine) there couldn’t have been a better match with their whimsical sound.

Their creativity extends also in their tour, where they make a dress code guide for their fans. Going from “The Language of Flowers” to “Greek myths and legends”, they invite all to this narrative they’ve created. To dress up, scream, cry, dance, that’s what The Last Dinner Party believes a concert should be, a freeing experience.

—————————————————————–

