The hidden dangers of early vanity in young girls

It’s not new that children look up to their parents and family members, the movies they watch and the content they consume. Nowadays, the internet has become another one of their role models. Many girls watch influencers on various digital platforms and are inspired by their make-up, hair care and skincare. Boys, for example, are inspired by haircuts and products with their favorite player’s logo on them. But could this influence be causing early vanity in children? Kids are inspired by what they see, and think is beautiful, but does it make sense for them to follow make-up tips from a blogger in her twenties?

To better understand why girls are so attracted to this glamorous world, we spoke to Estér and Ana Clara Brandão, age seven and five respectively, and their mother Denise Brandão. The two girls are passionate about make-up, they like everything, but especially lipstick and colored eyeshadows. “She likes red lipstick!”, revealed Estér about her younger sister. The two also take care of their skin. “They like to use face masks to rest and moisturize their skin”, says the mother Denise.

The girls learned how to apply make-up and create their skincare routine through social media, especially YouTube and TikTok. “We learn it by watching videos of people applying make-up”, explains the older sister. According to Denise, Estér really enjoys watching these videos. And the use of make-up isn’t new, they’ve been using it since they were little, says Estér: “I remember Clara as a baby putting make-up on!”

To understand the psychological and emotional side of this issue, we also spoke to the psychologist and neuropsychologist Amanda Mota. For her, easy access to social media exposes children, especially girls, to fashion, beauty and aesthetic standards, often promoted by influencers and celebrities. “The continuous consumption of this type of content generates identification and a desire to belong; the manipulation occurs when children internalize that they need to follow these standards to be accepted or valued, generating behaviour shaped by the search for approval”, explains the professional.

Ana and Estér wear make-up on some occasions, the former every day, even to go to school, and the latter only for events, as they both feel beautiful when they use beauty products. And for the psychologist, by following these trends, “the children show that they are up to date and belong to the social group”. And this need for social acceptance, to feel beautiful, is natural in both childhood and preadolescence, but social media can boost this when they link self-esteem to appearance.

Their mother, Denise, encourages the use of make-up: “The more I realize they like it, the more I encourage it!”. According to her, many mothers still complain: “Oh, she’s too young to use those products!” mocks Denise; but she says she avoids the products that aren’t specific and made for children, in her opinion. “I avoid foundation. Like powder, which is a strong product. But I do let them use lipstick.” If they like it, there’s no reason to forbid it.

On the other hand, the neuropsychologist comments that parents who encourage or reinforce aesthetic behaviors can strengthen this precocious vanity. Especially when they place excessive value on appearance, they convey to children that image is more important than other aspects, such as social skills and intelligence. But Denise comments that the vanity she encourages in the girls is not of a worrying nature, but rather an attempt to help their self-esteem: “I don’t encourage them to be dependent on their make-up, like ‘If I haven’t put make-up on, I’m not going out’. It’s something to worry about.” That’s why it’s important to pay attention to how children view the use of make-up, such as a dependency on feeling beautiful, for example.

According to the psychologist, this is also a topic that can generate some kind of risk in girls’ lives:

“Early vanity can lead to disorders such as anxiety, depression, dysmorphic body disorder and low self-esteem. In addition, the incessant search for the ideal appearance can result in chronic dissatisfaction and difficulties accepting one’s own body.”

The current scenario cannot be changed completely, because children will continue to look up to their parents, friends and family, but the issue of the influence of the internet needs to receive more attention. The ideal thing in these cases is to set limits on the use of screens, as well as supervising the content accessed. Another way to help children’s self-esteem is to promote dialogues about self-esteem and diversity, encouraging activities that value personal skills, creativity and socialization, helping to reduce external influence, according to Amanda.

The article above was edited by Isabela Theodoro.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!