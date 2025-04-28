The Driver Era’s Obsession Tour Arrives in Brazil: What Can Fans Expect?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Driver Era, a dynamic music duo comprised of brothers, Ross and Rocky Lynch, has been making waves in the indie-rock scene that’s both distinct and envolving. Originally known as R5, the Lynch brothers took a leap of faith when they decided to branch out and create a project that would reflect their personal growth as artists.

As the Obsession Tour rolls through Latin America, fans in Brazil are bracing for an electrifying performance from The Driver Era. Their upcoming stops in Brazil are generating significant buzz, and for good reason: the Obsession Tour is not just another concert, it’s an experience. For Brazilian fans eagerly awaiting their arrival, here’s what to expect.

A New era of sound

The Driver Era has been steadily building a fanbase ever since their start as R5. With the release of their new album Obsession on April 11th, they’re marking a distinct shift toward a more experimental and mature sound, combining elements of Pop, Rock and Electronic. Songs like “Same Old Story” and “I’d rather die”, introduce a more nuanced side of the band. Fans can certainly expect to hear these new tracks live, enhanced by the energy of a crowd ready to sing along.

high energy and deep conection

The band delivers electrifying live performances where the brothers’ natural charisma and musical talent shine. Their dynamic stage presence, seamless instrument switching, and energetic delivery make each concert feel special. Beyond the music, what truly sets them apart is their personal connection with fans. Known for their genuine audience interactions and heartfelt appreciation, the Lynch brothers create an intimate, fan-focused experience. Brazilian fans can expect the same warmth, energy, and unforgettable vibes during their shows.

brazilian shows

For the fans in Brazil, the band’s arrival is nothing short of a celebration. The Brazilian music scene has long been synonymous of joy with passionate crowds. This tour stop promises to blend the duo’s roots with the undeniable of the country’s music lovers.

The band’s first visit in Brazil was in 2022 during their Girlfriend Tour, which marked their initial adventure in LATAM (Latin America), with their debut performance in São Paulo.

Their return to Brazil happened in 2024, for the Lollapalooza festival and a sideshow in São Paulo, where they toured the city and shared how happy they were to come back. With a fresh batch of exciting songs, the fans got to experience a more passionate and enthusiastic atmosphere.

The tour’s setlist features recent hits like “Get Off My Phone” and “Rumors,” along with fan favorites such as “Take Me Away.” Ross is also known for surprising fans with acoustic renditions of unexpected songs during the shows, creating intimate and emotional moments that make each performance truly unique.

Well, The Driver Era’s Obsession Tour is set to be an iconic experience for Brazilian fans. With their unique sound, infectious energy and personal connection to their audience, Ross and Rocky Lynch are primed to deliver a concert that will be remembered for years to come. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, one thing is certain: the Obsession Tour is not to be missed. Fans in Brazil are about to get a front-row seat to an unforgettable musical journey.

The Driver Era’s Obsession Tour is making two stops in Brazil in 2025: in Rio de Janeiro on April 30, at Sacadura 154, and in São Paulo on May 2, at Tokio Marine Hall. Tickets are available through the official Ticketmaster website, with prices ranging from R$170 to R$590, depending on the city and seating section. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the show is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM in both cities. It will truly be an unforgettable event.

