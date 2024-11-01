The Driver Era: get to know the band that is returning to Brazil in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Austin Moon once said, “When the crowd wants more, I bring on the thunder”, which is exactly what The Driver Era will do here in Brazil next year. After a quick but amazing passage through the country, the duo is bringing the “Obsession Tour” in 2025, which will be memorable for the fans.

For the ones that have never heard about the band, just keep reading to get to know more about it and, maybe, fall in love with them too.

THE BEGINNING

Formed by Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch, The Driver Era is an alternative pop band that started in 2018 with some singles. The brothers used to compose R5, a pop band from 2009, with Riker Lynch, Rydel Lynch, and Ellington Ratliff – which ended in 2018.

During their time on the road, some successes were released such as “(I Can´t) Forget About You”, “Loud”, “All Night” and others. Their album Sometime Last Night debuted in 6th position on Billboard 200 in 2015, a fact that put the band in the highlights of that year.

Some of the R5 songs used to play during the Disney programming, which made people associate the band with the channel. After some time, the group decided to take a hiatus, but this end would be the beginning of another band. In 2018, on March 1st, the R5 Instagram page had the name changed to “The Driver Era”, announcing the duo formed by Rocky and Ross.

A NEW ERA

A curious name – a reference to one of Ross’s old cars – and an eclectic musical style are some of The Driver Era’s aspects. With great musical references, such as Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, their music tends more towards pop alternative and indie-pop.

Their first single, “Preacher Man”, was launched in the same month as the announcement of the band (March 16th, 2018) and marked the beginning of the Lynch duo.

The band used to sing in some festivals, when they decided to go on a small tour in the United States, with the proposal to promote their new phase as musicians. Their first global tour was scheduled to begin in 2020, but it needed to be postponed due to the pandemic.

In 2021, they announced Girlfriend, their second project. This new record delivered a total of 15 brand-new songs and, also, the start of the long-awaited global tour. The “Girlfriend Tour” happened and passed through Brazil in 2022 – when Ross and Rocky performed for the first time in the country as a duo.

“THESE RUMORS, IT’S ALL GOOD NEWS”

During 2024, the brothers performed around the world with their tour “X Girlfriend”. The shows reunite songs from their discography, constituted by the two albums and their third one, the Summer Mixtape. They also like to sing some other hits, like the Austin & Ally song-theme or even “Summer Nights” from the famous 80s movie, Grease.

The band showed up in Brazilian lands in March of this year, where they performed twice in Sao Paulo (in Lollapalooza). The artists delivered a great and hot performance with an astonishing stage presence and nostalgic hits. Because of that, the crowd was already questioning when they would come back.

The answer came with the announcement of the Obsession Tour, scheduled to pass through Latin America in 2025. “We’re super excited to put on the best show we’ve ever done. Get ready to dance”, said Ross.

So, for the ones that grew up with Austin Moon or like that alternative style, The Driver Era is certainly the right band for you. Join this ride and enjoy the soundtrack, because it’s certain that you’ll not regret it!

