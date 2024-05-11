The Best Recipes To Surprise Your Mom On Mother’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Every second Sunday of May is Mother’s Day, and to make it even more special, here are some recipes to delight your mom.

Breakfast:

My suggestion for breakfast starts with setting the table. You don’t need to spend money on decorations, just use your creativity. Use flowers, colorful napkins, your best dishes, and anything else you have to create a beautiful table setting. Here is an example :

Try giving a new look to everyday things like fruits and toast with different shapes or adding whipped cream to traditional coffee.

If you want to serve breakfast in bed, which is quite common on this day, don’t forget that decoration is also important.

Now, let’s check a few recipes!

Bruschettas and toasts:

Bruschetta and toast are great options for breakfast for moms who, like mine, prefer savory dishes. They are versatile and customizable dishes, the only essential ingredient for both is bread.

Classic Bruschetta:

• 6-8 slices of Italian bread;

• 4 Tomatoes or 12 cherry tomatoes;

• 2 cloves of garlic;

• ½ red onion;

• Black pepper, salt, and basil to taste;

• ½ cup of olive oil;

Cut the tomatoes into small squares, garlic, and onion. Then, mix the tomatoes, garlic, and onion with the seasonings and olive oil. Toast the slices of Italian bread with a little olive oil or butter. Finally, place the tomato filling on top of the bread and it’s ready.

Jammy Egg, Avocado & Pesto Toast:

• ¼ avocado, ripe;

• 1 egg;

• 1 tsp Pesto;

• Salt and pepper to taste;

• 1 slice bread;

Mash the avocado and season with salt and pepper, then set aside. Next, cook the eggs until the whites are set, but the yolk remains runny, a few minutes are enough. Then, toast the bread until golden brown and spread the pesto sauce. Then assemble the toast with pesto, avocado, and eggs.

Cream Cheese and Strawberry Toast:

• Cream cheese;

• Strawberries;

• Honey;

• Chia seeds;

• Some slices of sandwich bread;

Toast the bread until golden brown. Then, slice the strawberries and set aside. To assemble, simply layer cream cheese, strawberries, honey, and chia seeds on top of the bread.

Use your creativity to create new flavors and ingredient combinations.

Pancakes:

• ½ tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp vinegar

• ½ tbsp baking powder

• 2 tbsp sugar

• Vanilla extract to taste (optional)

• A pinch of salt

• 1 cup plant-based milk

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

For greasing, 1 tbsp vegetable oil. Mix all the ingredients until they form a smooth batter. Then just pour it into the pan and wait until they are properly cooked.

For decoration, you can use strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, honey, etc.

Creamy Coffee with Dulce de Leche:

• 100 ml of milk of your choice;

• 50 ml of coffee;

• 1 tablespoon of dulce de leche;

• 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder;

• whipped cream to taste;

Heat the milk, but do not let it boil. Then froth it using a frother or a mini mixer until it becomes very creamy. In a glass or mug, spread the dulce de leche using the back of a spoon all over the inside of the glass. Sprinkle some cinnamon over the dulce de leche. Then, add the creamy milk and coffee. If desired, add whipped cream on top.

Lunch:

For decoration, maintain the same principles as breakfast: make something beautiful and creative. You can even suggest some activities to do together during lunch. For example: painting, listening to music, playing games, etc.

Parmesan Spinach Mushroom Pasta Skillet:

• 400 g farfalle pasta;

• 3 tablespoons olive oil;

• 3 cloves garlic, minced;

• 400 g mushrooms, sliced;

• 300g fresh spinach;

• ½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth;

• fresh cracked pepper, to taste;

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning;

• 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated;

• 1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes (optional);

Cook the pasta in salted water until al dente, following the package instructions. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Add the mushrooms and sauté for about 3 minutes until lightly browned. Add the minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Then, deg laze with some vegetable broth. Reduce the heat and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Remove the mushrooms to a plate and set aside. In the same skillet, add the spinach and cook for 2 minutes until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Once the pasta is done, drain the cooking water. Push the spinach aside in the skillet and add the mushrooms back, then add the drained pasta to the skillet and mix well. Add the Parmesan, the remaining tablespoon of olive oil, and Italian seasoning, and stir quickly. Serve the pasta with spinach, mushrooms, and Parmesan with red pepper flakes and more Parmesan, if desired.

Strawberry Trifle:

• 1 can condense milk

• 2 cans milk

• 3 egg yolks

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 package of ladyfinger cookies

• Guarana soda

• 1 box of strawberries

• 3 egg whites

• 1 can cream

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1 box of strawberries

Mix condensed milk, milk, egg yolks, cornstarch, and vanilla extract, and bring to a boil until thickened. Reserve and let it cool. Once cold, add pieces of strawberry and place in a bowl. Dip the cookies in Guarana soda quickly without soaking and place them on the cream. Beat the egg whites until stiff and add the sugar. Remove from the mixer and gently fold in the cream without whey. Place over the cookies. Decorate with strawberries and soda.

Dinner:

Candies and Popcorn:

For dinner, I have some suggestions for decoration: Finish the day in a super light and enjoyable way. Create a comfortable program with your mom, like a movie night with lots of candies and popcorn.

Homemade Pizza:

• 6 cups all-purpose flour (about 840 g)

• 2 tablespoons instant dry yeast (about 20 g)

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 2½ cups warm water

• ¼ cup olive oil

• All-purpose flour for dusting the work surface

• Olive oil for greasing the bowl

Mix yeast, sugar, and warm water until dissolved and let it foam. In another bowl, combine flour and salt. Pour the yeast mixture and add olive oil. Knead the dough until smooth. Transfer to a greased bowl, cover, and let it rise for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 250°C.

Tip: Shape the pizzas into heart shapes to make them cuter.

For the filling, let your imagination guide you. It can be sweet or savory, the dough serves both.

Fondue:

• Cheese (your favorite)

• 1 box of cream

• White wine

• Salt and black pepper

Melt the cheese and cream in a pan and make the cream less dense by adding white wine little by little. Season with salt and black pepper.

For the accompaniments, you can use bread, vegetables or meats.

The most important thing about Mother’s Day is to make this day special for both of you. If you can, make the recipes together, it will be a lot of fun. Happy Mother’s Day!

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!