The art of a wedding dress: here are 6 wedding designers that you should know

Everyone who dreams of their wedding also dreams of the perfect wedding dress. When it comes to choosing one, the ideal is a designer who reflects their own personality and style. That’s why we’re introducing six of the most renowned designers who have created unforgettable bridal looks.

Carlos Bacchi

A renowned Brazilian designer, Carlos Bacchi is celebrated for his luxurious, custom-made wedding dresses. He values elegant silhouettes, striking necklines, and cuts that enhance the natural beauty of each bride.

With his atelier located in Rio Grande do Sul, Bacchi has captured the hearts of brides both in Brazil and around the world. Known for his keen eye and perfectionism, his work blends romanticism and modernity, always translating each client’s essence into a unique, unforgettable gown.

Vivienne Westwood

A British fashion icon, Vivienne Westwood brought her bold, rebellious spirit into the bridal world. Her designs merge classic elegance, but also with punk and dramatic touches, resulting in memorable creations featuring structured bodices, voluminous skirts, and asymmetrical cuts.

Famous for revolutionizing fashion in the 1970s through the punk movement, Westwood always used her creations to express her political and artistic opinions . Her wedding dresses embody that essence: pieces that challenge norms and celebrate individuality. Important figures such as Carrie Bradshaw (in Sex and the City) made her bridal looks iconic symbols of empowered and authentic style.

Giambattista Valli

Known forbridal gowns that feel straight out of a fairytale, Giambattista Valli creates bridal looks full of volume, romance, and sophistication. His pieces often feature dramatic tulle skirts, delicate embroidery, floral appliqués, and flowing cuts that highlight the feminine silhouette with grace.

Though he doesn’t have a traditional bridal line, Valli designs bespoke gowns for brides seeking something truly unique and luxurious. His work blends tradition with modern flair, captivating those in search of an unforgettable wedding day look.

Alexander McQueen

The British designer Alexander McQueen was known for his daring vision and dramatic aesthetic. His bridal designs blended dark romanticism with innovation featuring structured silhouettes, intricate lace, and sharply tailored corsets. The iconic gown worn by Kate Middleton at the royal wedding was designed by the McQueen’s house.

Even after his passing in 2010, McQueen’s bridal gowns remain highly sought-after by brides looking for sophistication, visual impact, and originality. Each piece is a testament to fashion as art rich in emotion, story, and disruption of the expected.

Lethicia Bronstein

One of Brazil’s most prominent bridal designers, Lethicia Bronstein is known for her romantic and refined style. With over 15 years of experience, she is CEO and creative director of three brands: Lethicia Bronstein Atelier, Le Bronstein, and Pietra by Lethicia. Her designs stand out for their delicate lace, hand-sewn embroidery, and impeccable tailoring, resulting in gowns that merge elegance with exclusivity.

In addition to dressing real brides, Lethicia has created more than 30 bridal looks for characters in TV Globo soap operas, including Marina Ruy Barbosa in Amor à Vida and Isabelle Drummond in Cheias de Charme. With a client list of both Brazilian and international celebrities, she has solidified her status as a leading figure in bridal fashion and couture.

Vera Wang

Vera Wang is one of the most influential names in bridal fashion, known for transforming wedding dresses into high-fashion statements. Her designs break away from tradition, favoring bold cuts, striking silhouettes, fluid fabrics, and unexpected details like oversized bows, sheer elements, and even colors like black, nude, and soft pastels.

Before launching her own label, Vera worked at Vogue and Ralph Lauren, opening her first bridal atelier in New York, in 1990. Since then, she’s dressed icons like Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian. Her name has become synonymous with brides who seek elegance with a touch of personality, making wedding fashion a true expression of style.

