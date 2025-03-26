Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: everything you need to know for the launch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After her last album, Eternal Sunshine, completed exactly one year of the launch, Ariana Grande posted a video on her Instagram of the highlights of this era, including the music clips and shows she made in the last year. Soon after, on the same day, she teased that had something more to come, with a scene that had already appeared at the end of one of her clips.

Her fans, also known as Arianators, weren’t that much thrilled about it on the internet, knowing their idol, they knew it could be a new blush for her brand, R.E.M beauty. The following days were the reason to go crazy, as soon as the announcements began to be published.

The deluxe, that in fact will be called Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, will be officially released on March 28th, and was announced with details on the account Ariana uses to just talk about her songs, that has now changed from “@sweetener- how was it called since 2018- to “@brighterdays”, following the new aesthetic. In this account she leaves a phone number for people to call and make an appointment at Brighter Days Inc., a teaser and a poster of a short film, the day of the launch and finally, the track list.

Curiosities about the album

With six unreleased songs, one of them being the extended version of a track that already was in the original, “intro (end of the world)”, the album also has an entirely new and different aesthetic from the original release, being now blue and mysterious, no longer red and bright.

This new style matches a lot with the movie in which the album was inspired, Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind. We can compare Clementine, character of the movie who has the habit of changing the color of her hair with frequency, with Peaches, character created for the narrative of the album and interpreted by the singer herself, who also had the variation from red to blue. In both, the colors represent the before and after having their memories erased.

With all the references to the movie, the singer relates them to events in her personal life, as we can also observe in the new track named “hampstead”, which has the same name as the London neighborhood where she lived with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, while shooting Wicked, and already stated in an interview for Variety that she loved living there and misses it.

Along with this long-awaited announcement, consumerist fans and collectors should be on cloud nine, because soon after, on TikTok, the pre-launch of a merch collection of clothes and vinyls with the new blue aesthetic came out. This collection includes three sweatshirts, one cap and two shirts, and five different vinyls and cd’s.

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, the movie

The film, which premiered in 2004, was sold as a romance, but actually has a much more reflective idea than a simple story focused on the development of the couple, since it is also classified as science fiction. A conceptual work about the advantages and disadvantages of losing memory, or in this case, erasing it on purpose and the consequences of this act.

We follow the story of Joel and Clementine who met on a train going to Montauk beach and since then they have already started an intense story, always together and even living together, and for having started intensely, of course it ended the same way. Clementine, the most impulsive in the relationship, as soon as she ends everything with Joel looks for a company that erases memories and forgets him permanently.

As soon as Joel discovers what his ex-girlfrind’s did, he does the same, and decides to erase her, these phases of before and after the memories are erased are represented by Clementine’s hair color, which varies from green (shown in just one scene), to red and then blue.

In order not to give any spoiler of the story’s course, only with the synopsis we can understand the lesson that Charlie Kaufman, screenwriter of the movie, wanted to pass: everything we go through becomes learning, it is better to have terrible memories of a breakup, for example, than not live anything again, the same idea by which Ariana Grande was inspired by the film to make her album, as we can see in its lyrics and clips.

