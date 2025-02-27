Staying in São Paulo for Carnaval? Check out some tips on how to enjoy the holiday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Carnaval is one of the most expected times of the year in Brazil. It is a traditional holiday full of fun, parties, and a big demand for flights during this period. However, some people prefer to stay in the city to enjoy these days, whether going to the festivities or not. If that’s your case, here are some suggestions on how to enjoy the most of the holiday around the city!

Carnaval Parties

The life of the holiday times, parties known as “Bloquinhos” are all around the city! Full of music, food, drinks and a lot of fun. Even being an easy festivity to find on the surroundings, here are some amazing recommendations!

1. Bloco Esfarrapado

The oldest Bloquinho in the city was created in 1947 by residents of the Bexiga neighborhood. Its name comes from the idea that people could attend the party in fast, handmade clothes, stimulating the population’s creativity. This year, the party will be held on March 3rd at 10 AM on 13 de Maio Street.

2. Bloco Dona Yayá

Created 24 years ago by the Women’s Union of São Paulo, the party initially aimed to claim the public use of Dona Yayá’s house. After that, the party was a success and continued to happen! Every year, this Bloquinho brings an important social topic as an inspiration for the party, such as Black Memory, Mental Health, and more. This year, it happens on March 23rd, starting at Coraçao da Europa Street by 10AM.

Restaurants

For those who don’t enjoy going to the parties, an afternoon in a restaurant with friends or family can be such a good idea! From good pasta to hamburger, São Paulo is surrounded by delicious gastronomic experiences, but here are a few of the most amazing ones!

1. Z Deli Sandwiches

Considered one of the best burger shops of São Paulo, the Z Deli Sandwiches have a menu full of options for all tastes, and of course, good prices! The stores are spread all across the city, and it’s open everyday by 12pm.

2. Clandestina

The new restaurant of the chef Bel Coelho brings the idea of the valorization of Brazilian culinary and national ingredients. This restaurant is a good option if you like to show love by sharing your food. The store usually opens at 7pm, and it’s located on Vila Madalena. Don’t forget to make your reservation!

3. Arabek

This is a perfect option for those who enjoy international gastronomic experiences! The restaurant brings the best of Arabic food, and even more, it’s a very comfortable and pretty place! The stores are also all around São Paulo and the prices are good. The store opens at 7:30AM during the week, and at 10AM during weekends. From amazing and big gastronomic experiences to a quick meal, Arabek is one of the best restaurants of the city!

Exhibitions, Theatre and more

1. Eu mesmo, Carnaval

The exhibition brings to us the relationship of Mario de Andrade with Carnaval, which is such an amazing opportunity to learn more about the festivity and its relation with art, culture and history. It brings as an inspiration the theme of the 2024 samba school Mocidade Alegre parade: “Brasiléia Desvairada- Mário de Andrade’s search for a country”. It takes place in Barra Funda every Saturday from 10AM to 6PM.

2. Tom Jobim’s musical play

The life history of one of the most known musicians in Brazil takes place at the stage of Villa Lobos theater. The production praises the importance of Tom Jobim for culture and music in Brazil and give us the real feeling of being Brazilian. It happens every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at different parts of the day, so because of that, don’t forget to check the best memento for you and book your tickets!

3. The “Friends” Experience

For those who like pop culture and mainly the sitcom “Friends”, the exhibition that is now happening at the Cidade de São Paulo shopping mall is an amazing option to enjoy the free time during the holiday. The exhibition is an immersive experience that allows the visitants to check parts of the cinematographic house and interact with it. Even more, you will have dance activities and get to know more about the behind the scenes of the popular production. It starts at 11AM and goes until 9PM every day, don’t forget to make your reservation!

And just like that, the holiday is coming and there are a bunch of amazing options to have fun in all ways, and of course, resting is also essential during your free time. In all cases, it’s time to celebrate one of the best moments of the year in Brazil!

