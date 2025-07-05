Spend smartly, dream big: a college girl’s money guide 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student in Brazil often involves balancing books, photocopies, internships, bills, and dreams. Between classes, coffee becomes fuel, and creativity becomes a survival tool. In this guide, I share real (and possible!) strategies that helped me manage my money without putting off my dreams. I hope that they may help you too!

The reality of the university pocket

Going to college also means facing the financial world head on. The cost of living for a college student can be daunting: rent (or a shared apartment), transportation, food, internet, printed materials and, of course, that daily cup of coffee. When your parents’ money isn’t enough — or doesn’t even exist — you have to look for alternatives.

Scholarships, grants, internships and side jobs

Grants for research, extension and monitoring make a difference. Internships (paid or unpaid), freelance work and even informal work such as selling sweets or giving private lessons can be a way to make ends meet. The important thing is not to be ashamed to start small — every dollar counts (literally).

The importance of financial knowledge

Before any spreadsheet or application, comes self-knowledge. Knowing your spending habits, where money is going, which expenses are essential or superfluous is the first step to taking control of your financial life. And yes, you can do it.

Tips financial organization practices

Write everything down You can use apps like Mobills, Organizze or even your good old notebook. The important thing is to record every expense — from rent to the chocolate in the cafeteria. Create a monthly budget Define your earnings and distribute your expenses within limits. The goal is to avoid surprises at the end of the month (or in the middle of it). Have an emergency fund Even if it’s just US$10 per week, start. Unforeseen events happen — and they have no mercy on scholarship recipients.

Save without giving up on life

Know where to cut without isolating yourself You can save on transportation by using a student pass or carpooling, eat at home with a packed lunch and enjoy leisure activities with not-too-expensive events (university is full of them!). Living less is not an option Saving money doesn’t mean giving up on life. It’s about making better choices. Switch brands, use student discounts, plan your leisure time. The difference lies in the choices you make.

Extra income saved!

Whether it’s selling accessories, creating digital art, giving tutoring or offering services such as social media, there’s always a way to start a business with little. The secret? Start with what you already know how to do.

Big dreams, realistic goals

Do you want to go on an exchange program? Take a course outside your field? Start a business? It all starts with planning. Determine how much it will cost, how much you can save per month, and for how long. Breaking your dream down into steps makes it less daunting — and much more possible.

Mistakes Every College Student Makes With Money

Ignore the small expenses (they add up!);

Living without writing anything down;



Using a credit card as an extension of your salary;



Not planning for the near future;



Thinking that “saving” means stopping living.

They don’t have to be rocket science. It doesn’t matter if you’re short on cash: with awareness, organization and a little discipline, it’s possible to study, live well and build a bright future — even with little money in your pocket.

