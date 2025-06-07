The end of college can mean a lot of things: tearful goodbyes, graduation caps, sentimental speeches — the list goes on. But when things start to slow down and the reality of graduating sinks in, it can be hard to know where to go post-grad. If you don’t yet have a job lined up, or if your job is fully remote, you might be pondering where the heck you’re going to live now that you can’t stay on campus anymore. (Who would’ve thought you’d miss the dorms already?!)

There are plenty of options to consider: You could move back home, stay in your college town, or try somewhere totally new. For many, graduating college is the perfect opportunity to try out living in a city for the first time ever. I mean, there’s just something so grown-up about that, right?

Unfortunately, cities are notoriously pretty expensive, and if you’re ballin’ on a post-grad budget, you might think living in a new city is out of the cards for you. However, there are actually quite a few cities in the United States that are more on the inexpensive side — at least, if you compare them to places like New York, Miami, and San Francisco.

So, here are 12 affordable cities to move to after graduation, including some of the factors that make these cities worth considering.

Dallas, Texas

I might be a little biased speaking as a Dallas native, but if you’re wanting to move somewhere warm and have a never-ending list of things to do, Dallas is the place for you. From walking trails to restaurants and museums, you will never be bored. According to a recent survey by Site Selection Magazine, Dallas was ranked the No. 1 City for Corporate Headquarters Relocations. That means a bunch of businesses are choosing to move their operations to Dallas, which, in turn, means there are booming job opportunities.

Kansas City, MO

As a current student at the University of Missouri, the majority of my peers are from Kansas City. As an inexpensive city in the Midwest, Kansas City is perfect to live in if you want to be in the Midwest and easily travel to other Midwestern areas. The suburban areas in KC are particularly appealing to those looking for cute neighborhoods that feel like home but also give them someplace new to explore. Kansas City is 9th city among large U.S. cities for economic growth, according to a study conducted in July 2024.

Jacksonville, FL

If you’re wanting a taste of a relaxing post-grad experience spent mainly outdoors and by the beach, Jacksonville is for you. The city’s mild weather, diverse neighborhoods, and proximity to other major Florida and Southeastern cities make Jacksnville a well-balanced place to live. A lot of post-grad students want a little bit of everything, and Jacksonville seems to accomplish that goal pretty well. In 2023, U.S. News & World Report ranked Jacksonville among the top 20 best places to live in the U.S.

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh’s diverse job market and access to universities and rich historical attractions make it an attractive place to live for post-grads. The thought of living somewhere that is home to several universities makes the jump from college to post grad life a little less scary and overwhelming. The Milken Institute ranked Raleigh second among large cities for economic performance, which is reassuring for post-grads!

Austin, TX

Home to the University of Texas, Austin also attracts a heavy post-grad demographic. With numerous bars, restaurants, and lakes to enjoy, Austin is a fun city for post-grad life, and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. with a booming job market. Considering the countless things to do and Austin’s diverse appeal, it is not surprising that Austin was ranked ninth overall in the 2025 “best places to live” rankings by U.S News & World Report.

Memphis, TN

If you want to move somewhere that is a major hub for the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and other music, Memphis is the place for you. Just three hours away from Nashville, Memphis is an affordable and more low-key area to live.

Syracuse, NY

Home to Syracuse University, Syracuse is in upstate New York — not too far from New York City, but it also feels far enough away from the chaos (and high cost of living). If you love the Northeast and the beautiful four seasons it offers, Syracuse may be the place for you. In the Milken Institute’s 2023 Best Performing Cities Index, Syracuse was ranked as the top-performing city in upstate New York.

Tucson, AZ

Home to vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and stunning desert landscapes, Tucson is a unique destination to start your post-grad life. As Arizona’s second-largest city, Tucson is an affordable option for post-grad students wanting to spend time outdoors hiking and exploring. Tucson is also home to the University of Arizona, which is a major driver of Tucson’s technological growth, making it a huge draw to those interested in careers in technology out of college.

Pittsburgh, PA

Home to prestigious universities like Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, this city fosters a dynamic intellectual environment, which is compelling for post-grads. Its many museums attract a vibrant arts community, attracting post-grads from all walks of life.

St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg has been acknowledged as one of the happiest cities in the U.S. and a top place to live by Outside Magazine. It has also been named the best city in the U.S. for foodies, based on Travel and Leisure Magazine’s ranking in 2024.

Richmond, VA

If moving to a huge city right out of college overwhelms you and you are looking for a place that will provide plenty of opportunities for your future in finance and investments, consider Richmond, which is a top mid-sized city with a lower cost of living than other well-known Virginia cities.

Columbia, SC

Entering post-grad life is a scary time, and for many people, one way to alleviate that stress is by moving somewhere that reminds you of your college years. Columbia, home to the University of South Carolina, has a quaint, college town feel while still being an actual city. With convenient access to both the mountains and the coast, Columbia is an oasis for outdoorsy and adventurous people. While this may not be a permanent place you call home (or who knows, maybe it becomes just that), this is a great place to take the next step of your life.