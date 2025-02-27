Proposed Shift in Policy Threatens College Affordability

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concern is growing in higher education as potential cuts to student loan repayment plans and college scholarships loom. Lawmakers are considering changes that could significantly impact students across the country.

Among the proposals is the possibility of eliminating several student loan repayment options, including the SAVE plan introduced by the administration of former President Joe Biden. The SAVE plan eases the burden on borrowers, allowing those earning less than 225% of the federal poverty line ($32,800 a year per person) to make $0 payments without added interest to their balances. Despite its intended benefits, the plan was halted after Republicans challenged it. Other repayments, such as one that caps payments based on income, remain unaffected at this stage.

Additionally, new proposals could give borrowers more opportunities to recover from defaults, enabling them to rehabilitate their loans twice instead of once. The government estimates this change could save millions, though the specifics have not been outlined.

Another significant change is the potential taxation of college scholarships. Currently, scholarships are exempt from taxes when used exclusively for tuition and related expenses. However, under the new proposals, scholarships that cover housing, food, or transportation could be taxed — drastically altering the financial landscape for students. The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center noted that extending tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act, which primarily benefited wealthier Americans, could lead to reductions in federal programs, including education.

While details remain unclear, making scholarships taxable would affect a large portion of undergraduate students who receive some form of financial aid. According to National Center for Education Statistics data, 71.5% of undergraduate students revive aid. Graduated students, particularly those in high-cost fields such as law, medicine, and science, would be hit especially hard by this change.

Since 40% of full-time and 74% of part-time students work, taxing scholarships would increase the financial strain on these working students. Scholarships, which are often applied directly to tuition, would effectively raise their tax bills without giving them the money directly.

Although these proposals are still under discussion, they reflect a broader effort to extend tax breaks for wealthier families while cutting essential financial aid for middle- and low-income students. If enacted, this could increase the student debt crisis and create additional hurdles for those seeking higher education.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay on implementing parts of the SAVE plan, siding with Republican-led states that argue the program is overreaching. This legal battle underscores the ongoing partisan debate over student loan forgiveness and financial aid policies.

As these proposals unfold, the future of student loan forgiveness and college financial aid remains uncertain. Many students and advocates are closely watching developments, fearing these policy changes could further restrict access to affordable higher education. Unlike previous financial aid adjustments prompted by economic downturns or budget constraints, these proposed cuts appear driven more by ideology than by necessity.