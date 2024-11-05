P. Diddy’s case is not gossip! Understand the Hollywood case

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, also known as P. Diddy, made his mark in the music industry long ago when he joined Uptown Records as an intern. It was his first job in the industry, where he primarily focused on producing songs and co-writing with Heavy D, the lead singer of Heavy D & The Boyz, and Al B. Sure! — both friends who later became his business partners. His talent caught the attention of Uptown Records’ CEO, Andre Harrell, who became his mentor. During his time at Uptown, Diddy learned the intricacies of the music business, mastering the art of managing artists’ careers.

In 1993, citing creative differences, Combs left Uptown Records and founded Bad Boy Records along with some of his old friends from Uptown and Kim Porter, Andre Harrell’s assistant. Porter later became Mrs. Combs and the mother of three of his children. At Bad Boy Records, the goal was to build some of the biggest names in the rap scene. During this period, Puff Daddy (as he was known then) also invested in his own career, recording his debut rap studio album No Way Out and collaborating with artists like Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, and Busta Rhymes. This era produced hits like “I’ll Be Missing You,” a tribute to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

While Diddy’s solo career was successful, his behind-the-scenes work had an even greater impact. Bad Boy Records became a massive success, signing artists like Usher, Mary J. Blige, and more recently, Janelle Monáe. In 2022, Sean became a billionaire—one of the first music artists to achieve this milestone. That same year, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards, and in 2023, he won Global Icon at the MTV VMAs, underscoring his enduring influence in the industry.

POLICE CHARGES

Puff Daddy’s history with law enforcement is not new. He has been a known figure to authorities for years.

One of the most well-known incidents occurred in 1999, involving his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. The couple was at a club in New York when a conflict between Diddy, rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, and bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones led to shots being fired, resulting in multiple injuries. Four people were arrested that night. Lopez was quickly released after it was determined she was not involved, and Diddy was charged only with possession of a gun, which he did not use. The incident had no lasting consequences for the couple.

In 2023, singer and songwriter Cassie, known for hits like Long Way 2 Go and Me & U, sued P. Diddy, accusing him of domestic violence and sexual harassment. Cassie, who started her career at Bad Boy Records, had been in a long-term relationship with Diddy following his divorce from Kim Porter. The relationship was tumultuous, with numerous publicized breakups and reconciliations. In her lawsuit, Cassie accused Diddy of physical and mental abuse, as well as coercing her into sexual acts with male sex workers without her consent, which he allegedly filmed to blackmail her into staying with him. The two reached a settlement at the time.

A leaked video from 2016, showing Diddy physically abusing Cassie in a hotel room, went viral on the internet later that year. According to reports, Diddy had paid nearly $20,000 to keep the video private. The case was not reopened, but Diddy issued a public statement, taking responsibility for his actions and attributing them to a difficult time in his life. However, he did not directly apologize to Cassie, instead offering a general apology to the public.

SEPTEMBER 2024: THE DOWNFALL

On September 1st, Sean Combs was arrested at a hotel in New York City. He faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Prior to the arrest, in May, Homeland Security had raided his home with similar accusations, adding charges of sexual assault, narcotics possession, and illegal firearms. During the raid, authorities discovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, as well as videos and photos of adults engaged in non-consensual acts with minors. These materials are now in the possession of authorities.

The accusations against Sean portray him not just as someone who filmed, drugged, and abused these victims, but also as a host of such events. The case remains private in honor of the victims, who reportedly number around 120—those who found the courage to come forward. Their names and ages have not been made public.

HOLLYWOOD PARTIES: “THERE’S NO PARTY LIKE A DIDDY PARTY”

Hollywood’s wild parties are not a new phenomenon, and Diddy’s infamous gatherings have been part of this culture for decades. Andre Harrell, Diddy’s close friend and mentor, was rumored to have introduced him to this lifestyle. According to sources like Jaguar Wright, Harrell’s influence on Diddy went beyond music.

Diddy’s parties began with the launch of Bad Boy Records. Known as “freak-offs,” these notorious white parties often lasted for days, with attendees coming and going. Although the full details of these parties remain unknown, sexual abuse allegations have surfaced.

It is alleged that Diddy and his associates lured young, aspiring stars to these parties, using drugs like alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine to make them vulnerable. Some of these victims were reportedly trafficked to meet other predators, drawing disturbing parallels to the Jeffrey Epstein case—a known friend of Combs.

Photos from Diddy’s parties include a star-studded cast, with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Will Smith, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Oprah, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey seen in attendance over the years. However, it’s important to note that not all of Diddy’s parties involved such abuse, and not all attendees were aware of or involved in any wrongdoing. We will have to wait for further details to emerge during the court proceedings.

The internet has been flooded with conspiracy theories, particularly targeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who together lost over a million followers in social media after the case. Jay-Z, a longtime friend of Diddy and R. Kelly (the rapper convicted of sexual abuse in 2022), is rumored to have been aware of the trafficking. Beyoncé has also been implicated, with viral theories suggesting that J. Cole’s song “She Knows” hints at her involvement as her husband’s accomplice . Another commented topic is Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life, often criticized for involving much younger women, has fueled speculation about his possible participation in these parties. However, these are merely theories and have not been substantiated.

THE TRIAL

Sean Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, publicly attempted to settle a deal, offering a $50 million bail, which was denied. On October 9, 2024, Combs appeared in court, and it was decided that his trial will begin on May 5, 2025. Until then, the world will be watching as the case unfolds.

After all, it is a good reminder that this case is serious. All the gossip, speculation and conspiracy theories are of course interesting but it cannot outshine the importance of this case. Sean Combs is a criminal and the trial is happening so these victims are made justice. While it may be tempting to engage in gossip or speculate about the details, it is crucial to recognize the serious implications involved for all parties. Such situations demand thoughtful consideration and empathy rather than sensationalism. All these boys and girls that crossed Diddy´s life are forever marked with the pain and the sorrow from the horrible things he has done. We as an audience need to provide support for the victims and their families.

