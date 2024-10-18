Diddy’s Oily Mess

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: Graphic Descriptions

If you’ve been scrolling through your “For You Page” lately, chances are you’ve stumbled upon #DiddyDrama blowing up on TikTok. But if you’re wondering exactly what’s happening with Sean “Diddy” Combs, we’ve got the highlights!

Diddy’s home was raided earlier this year, and what authorities found was shocking. According to an indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, police uncovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil during searches of his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

Yes, you read that right—more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil, along with personal lubricant, drugs, and guns.

So, what’s all this baby oil for? The indictment alleges that these items were part of “Freak Off” supplies, used in coercive, drug-fueled group sex acts Diddy reportedly organized. And it doesn’t stop there—the indictment also includes charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution. If convicted, Combs could face life in prison.

Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 17. However, a federal judge denied him bail, leaving him detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His lawyers have claimed the baby oil was for “personal use” and that Diddy bought it in bulk from Costco. However, Costco quickly shut that statement down.

If that wasn’t enough, six new lawsuits have been filed against the rapper since Oct. 14, according to NPR, adding even more layers to the drama. Combs’ trial is set for May 5, and with appeals courts reviewing his request for bail, it looks like he’s staying behind bars for now.

TikTok detectives have been dissecting every bit of this case and the hashtag #DiddyDrama won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Keep your eyes peeled—this drama is far from over.

