Living legend Billie Jean King receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: the first female athlete to achieve this milestone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

This week, tennis icon Billie Jean King was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, unveiled near the historic intersection of Hollywood and Vine. The ceremony was attended by basketball legend and Olympic champion Magic Johnson, along with Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, both of whom took part in revealing King’s star.

In 2023, a new category was introduced to recognize athletes who have made significant contributions to entertainment. At 81 years old, King becomes the first woman to be honored in the Sports Entertainment category, receiving the Walk’s 2,807th star.

A trailblazer both on and off the court, Billie Jean King is one of the most celebrated figures in sports history. She captured major titles at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open, establishing herself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Off the court, her impact was equally groundbreaking. She became the first female athlete to earn $100,000 in a single year and led the fight for equal prize money in tennis—an effort that helped reshape the sport and inspire generations.

During the ceremony, Magic Johnson praised her lifelong dedication to justice and change, stating: “You lend your platform, your voice, your time, and your money to create change.” Broadcaster Ellen K also highlighted King’s lasting influence: “Billie Jean King’s contribution is power—power on the court, in the media, in public advocacy, and in her unwavering fight for equality. She is powerful because she is true to herself.”

In her speech, King reflected on the honor with humility and hope: “I may be the first woman to receive this recognition in the sports entertainment category—but what matters most is making sure I’m not the last.”

HER CAREER

Before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Billie Jean King had already carved out one of the most impactful legacies in the history of sports. Her journey spans decades of groundbreaking achievements, both on the tennis court and in the fight for social justice. The star unveiled in her honor is not just a tribute to her fame—it’s a recognition of a lifetime dedicated to excellence, equality, and empowerment.

As a player, King was a dominant force in tennis, capturing an astonishing 39 Grand Slam titles, including 12 in singles. Her aggressive style, sharp intellect, and relentless determination made her a standout in an era of tough competition. She helped transform women’s tennis into a professional and globally respected sport, inspiring countless young athletes along the way.

Yet her impact reaches far beyond trophies and titles. Billie Jean King was a pioneer in the movement for gender equality in sports. From founding the WTA to defeating Bobby Riggs in the historic “Battle of the Sexes,” she challenged outdated norms and demanded equal treatment for women athletes.

Off the court, she has championed LGBTQ+ rights, created foundations to support underrepresented communities, and used her voice to push for lasting change. The star on the Walk of Fame is just the latest chapter in a life that has reshaped not only a sport—but society itself.

The athlete’s story

Billie was born on November 22, 1943, in Long Beach, California, into a modest, sports-loving family. Encouraged by her athletic parents, she developed a passion for sports early on, first playing softball before discovering tennis at the age of 11. Despite tennis being seen as an elite and expensive sport at the time, King pursued it with determination, often practicing on public courts and using borrowed equipment. Her early experiences would shape her lifelong commitment to inclusion and accessibility in athletics.

As she rose through the ranks of competitive tennis, King quickly proved herself a force to be reckoned with. By the late 1960s and early 70s, she had become a dominant figure in the sport, known not only for her aggressive serve-and-volley style but also for her fierce advocacy for gender equality.

Today, Billie Jean King’s legacy goes far beyond trophies and titles. She is celebrated not only as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but as a changemaker who used her talent, voice, and platform to push the world forward.

————————————————

The article above was edited by Mariana do Patrocínio.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!