The Billie Jean King Cup Is Coming To Brazil! Why Should We Know Her? 

The Billie Jean King Cup is the tennis’s biggest international team competition for women. It was first launched as Federation Cup in 1963, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), becoming Fed Cup in 1995. In September 2020, the Federation announced the naming change once again, now, the competition would hold the name of a legend in women´s tennis: Billie Jean King.

Unveiling the legend

Billie Jean King is a former American tennis player and World No.1 whose career went from 1959 until 1983, when she retired at 39, right after winning her last tournament defeating Alycia Moulton, at the Edgbaston Cup in Birmingham (UK).

When she first started as a young girl, her biggest dream was to become the No.1 in the WTA ranking, which she achieved for the first time in 1966; then from 1967-68, 1971-72 and 1974. She won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, 12 in singles, 16 in women´s doubles and 11 in mixed doubles.

While she has won all four Grand Slams at least one, she holds an impressive record at Wimbledon, winning a total of 20 titles (six in singles, ten in women’s doubles, and four in mixed doubles). She also defeated Bobby Riggs in the infamous Battle of the Sexes.

Her list of achievements goes on: The first tennis player named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year and the first woman to ever receive the honor. She also earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the USA´s highest civilian honor, and many more; including, of course, having a tournament named after her.

Paving the way

Billie has always been vocal when it comes to equal prize money. When she was on top of the tennis world, the prize money for women’s tennis was a fraction of that for men’s. And, in 1970, along with nine other female players, she organized their own Tennis Tournament – the Virginia Slims Circuit – in protest.

In 1971, she became the first female player to earn over $100,000 in a single season. But for her, that was far from the main goal, given that a year later, after winning the US Open, she received $15,000 less than the men´s champion and claimed that she wouldn’t be coming back next year if that was the case one again.

And in 1973 she, among others, created a union called Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and became its first president. At that year’s edition of the US Open, they became the first tournament to provide equal prizes.

Breaking Barriers: Her fight for LGBT rights

Besides all she made for women´s sports, one of the biggest reasons why she became such a symbol for the sports world is because she was one of the first female athletes to come forward about her homosexuality and claim LGBT rights.

Jean, who was married to Larry King from 1965 to 1987, started a secret relationship with another woman. Afraid of her parents’ homophobia and how the news could harm the women´s tour, it took years for her to come out. And when she last came out in 1981, not only was she strongly advised not to but also lost all her big brand deals.

Divorced, and remained friendly, in 1987, her first public lesbian relationship was with Illana Kloss, a fellow tennis player, who she later married in 2018.

Retired but not finished

After retiring, her career in tennis was far from done. She coached the women´s Olympic team in 1996 and 2000, winning both gold medals and the U.S. Fed Cup team from 1995-96 and 1998-2003, winning it in 1999 and 2000, the Fed Cup later became the Billie Jean King Cup. During her who appreciate her just as much.

Besides the championship, she also has a trophy named after her. In 2019, ESPN created the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, which is given to young athletes who use their achievements to the benefit of their communities.

Jean, throughout her career, also founded many foundations and even a league, regarding girls in the sports world. Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative (2014), World TeamTennis (WTT), Billie Jean King WTT Charities Foundation.

One of her biggest symbols to this day is an infamous phrase said by her that pretty much summed all she had to go through throughout her career: “Pressure is a privilege”. The quote is the title of her biography and has been used by many since then, even gaining a special spot at the main court – Arthur Ashe Stadium – at the US Open, greeting the players whenever they make their entrance.

Brazil in the Billie Jean King Cup

The Billie Jean King Cup, the most important national tournament for women, is back in Brazil. After our Brazilians were defeated by Germany back in April, they seek victory against the Argentinians to keep the dream of playing the BJK Cup finals, at the end of this year, alive. They will face them at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium this November.

