Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Everything you need to know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tournament is one of the most highly awaited events in Europe for tennis enthusiasts, recognised for its tradition and prestige on clay courts. As well as being an involving competition, it is considered an important predictor of the winner of the French Open at Roland Garros.

This year, it will happen from April 6th to the 14th. Located along the stunning French Riviera, the tournament offers a direct view of the Mediterranean Sea, providing the ideal setting for an intense tennis match. In its 117th edition this year, the Monte-Carlo Masters will bring together the season’s leading players and renowned world tennis stars.

After intense competition on the fast courts of the United States, with the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments, the tennis world now turns its attention to the month of April, when the first big challenge of the year begins on the clay courts.

The Monte-Carlo ATP, which marks the start of the clay tournament season, serves as a crucial preparation for the most prestigious Grand Slam, Roland Garros, scheduled for May and June.

Whether you’re a sports fan or not, here’s everything you need to know about the Monte-Carlo ATP.

The history

The year 1897 marked a historic moment for Monegasque tennis, when the first clay court competition was held at the Hotel de Paris, the Monte Carlo Tennis Championship. But it wasn’t until the early twenties that the tournament moved to its current venue, the Monte Carlo Country Club

From 1970 to 1972 and 1978 to 1989, the tournament was part of the prestigious Grand Prix Tour. It wasn’t until 1990 that it became part of the renowned ATP Championship Series Single Week.

Today, the tournament is sponsored by the Rolex jewelry company. Although it takes its name from Monte Carlo, it is held in the French commune of Roquebrune-Cap Martin, located next to Monaco, where many players usually train during the off-season.

About the tournament

With an exclusively men’s format, the tournament brings together a total of 56 players in the singles bracket, for a battle in six knockout rounds, played in the best of three sets. This way, the eight best seeded players in each group go straight into the second round.

As for the doubles competition, it features 28 teams or 56 players in an equally knockout tournament, covering five rounds of matches.

With the tournament’s duration limited to one week and matches scheduled exclusively for the daytime session, purchasing a ticket for the center court essentially assures fans the opportunity to witness their favorite tennis players in action.

The court

The particularity of the tournament is revealed in the clay courts, which have a significant influence on the course of the matches. The clay surface has the ability to change the dynamics of the game, promoting a match that tends to be more technical on the part of the players. Naturally, clay slows down the speed of the ball and induces a style of play that values precision and skill over brute force, resulting in long rallies and elaborate ball exchanges.

In this context, long matches are often observed, providing demonstrations of the players intelligence and tactics. In terms of shock absorption, clay also offers athletes an advantage in terms of reducing the risk of injury compared to synthetic surfaces.

The intense movement of the players on the court causes dislocations in the clay surface, forming bumps. When the balls hit these bumps on the court, they alter their previous course, tricking the tennis players and requiring them to rethink their game quickly.

Masters 1000 Predictions and Expectations

As the prestigious Masters 1000 approaches, the eyes of the tennis world are on the favorites. Among the favorites for the title, the reigning champion, Andrey Rublev, is trying to defend his title and win his second trophy.

The young Danish talent, Holger Rune, is seeking redemption at the Monte Carlo ATP after finishing second last year. Known for his fast style of play, Rune plays with low balls to the net and deep groundstrokes. With speed in his legs and surprising attacks at the net, he has the chance to reach the final again.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish talent and winner of Indian Wells 2024, is on the rise in the tennis world. Currently ranked number three in the world, Alcaraz displays a fast and captivating game, especially effective on clay. His fluid style of play has the potential to set Monte Carlo matches alight.

Finally, you can’t underestimate the living legend of tennis, Novak Djokovic. Leader of the ATP rankings, Djokovic is known for his relentless determination and outstanding skills. Although he hasn’t won the Masters 1000 since 2015, his presence at the tournament is a constant threat, and many expect him to break the streak.

————————–

The article above was edited by Giulia Giampietro.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!