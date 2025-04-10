Illinois State University’s Publishing Unit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered if ISU has a hidden wonder? A wonder that not many are aware of, but students and others should definitely look into? At this point you’re probably screaming, “Emma get to the point already, please!” Well, ok, Illinois State University has our very own Publications Unit that produces several variants of books per year. Which personally I think that is extremely cool and not many people on campus are aware of this awesome resource. There are a total of six different publications that come from our Publication Unit! You can find the following information here: Publications | Publications Unit | Illinois State

Let me share these awesome publications with you! Starting off strong, we have Downstate Legacies. Downstate Legacies publishes one to two books of poetry, fiction, or creative non-fiction each year, written by those from Illinois or the Midwest. You can follow them on Facebook @DownstateLegacies and X @Downst8Legacies

FC2 (Fiction Collective Two) is a joint venture between the University of Utah and Illinois State University, although it is an imprint of the University of Alabama Press. This is an alternative press that is devoted to publishing fiction that is too challenging or innovative for larger publishers. They publish six books per year. You can follow them on Facebook @fictioncollective2 and X @FCtwo as well as Instagram @fictioncollective2

Obsidian, Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora is a semiannual journal founded in 1975. It consists of contemporary fiction, poetry, drama, performance, and visual and media art done by African/Black artists. They publish two issues per year. You can follow them on Facebook @obsidianlit and X @obsidianlit as well as Instagram @obsidianartsmag

PRESS 254 is a publishing workshop founded in 2012. PRESS 254 is a teaching press so, all chapbooks are produced by student staff of the publishing studies major from English 254: Introduction to Professional Publishing (this is me currently)! This press promotes writers by publishing four books each year in two series: the Word Bombing Series (Spring releases) and the Sutherland Series (Fall releases). You can find more information here: PRESS 254 | Handmade Chapbooks / Publishing Workshop

The Sinclair Lewis Society Newsletter is a publication of the Sinclair Lewis Society. They were formed to support the Society’s mission to encourage the study of and general interest in the work and career of Lewis. They produce one newsletter per semester. You can find more information here: The Sinclair Lewis Society – An Illinois State University site

And finally, the SRPR (Spoon River Poetry Review). The Spoon River Poetry Review has been publishing since 1974. The SRPR published ranges of poetry from traditional to avant-garde. All of the issues of the journal include a selected Illinois poet alongside other emerging and even established poets from around the nation and the world. They publish one issue a semester. In the Fall issue they include winners of the annual Editors’ Prize contest. You can follow them on Facebook @SRPR (Spoon River Poetry Review) and X @SRPR_News as well as Instagram @srpr_news More information on them can be found here: Spoon River Poetry Review: A Poetry Journal since 1976

As an English Publishing Studies major, I love all things literature and publishing! Before I was a student here, I was not aware of all the different types of publishing that ISU offers, and I like to think that it is a hidden wonder that needs to be spoken about more here on campus!