Entering the Real World: Life After College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

How much freedom is too much freedom?

When people think about the transition from college to working full-time, they imagine living their lives to the fullest without a care in the world. They imagine effortlessly moving throughout the streets of the city they chose to settle down in and climbing the ladder of their career of choice. Popular media depicts characters in their twenties attending endless social events, finding spontaneous adventure at every corner, and somehow living in large loft apartments they can unquestionably afford. However, the reality is that the transition from college to the “real world” comes with challenges that people often don’t think about.

After spending years in school being told what to do and following a personalized structure, it’s hard to adapt to the freedom that comes with adulthood. There is no singular curriculum of life for everyone to adhere to—no one guidebook that could provide all of the answers. Suddenly, you won’t have someone breathing down your neck, telling you the correct solution to the question of who you want to be. You’ll have to make choices, even without having the answers.

One thing that people have to accept as they transition out of college is the unpredictability of life. Some people like the idea of outlining their lives in advance, making plans that meticulously map out their goals and actionable steps to reach them. Though being ambitious and goal-oriented is amazing, life has a habit of throwing curveballs that could unexpectedly turn you off-course. Changing career fields, leaving the place you’ve always called home, and going to graduate school are all choices that could happen (or not happen) and manifest in ways you couldn’t imagine. Five years ago, I couldn’t have known the life that I live today and the moments that have happened in between. Likewise, I can’t completely predict where I will be five years into the future. The only thing that is fully guaranteed to happen in life is change, which makes adaptability an incredibly important ability.

Having a growth mindset is also crucial during the transition from a college student to a working adult. When the plans we create break apart or disappointments find us, it’s important to be able to change course, make new plans, and move forward. I can’t count the amount of times I’ve spoken to successful adults who have admitted that they still don’t know what they want to do. While on the surface everyone seems like they know exactly what they are doing, there’s nothing wrong with going through a longer period of discovery for any aspect of your life. In the “real world” there are many paths that you could take, which makes it equally exciting as it is daunting. Ultimately, it is important to accept that your path is uniquely your own, and no one can forge it for you but yourself. Enter the “real world” with the confidence in knowing that the world is what you make of it.