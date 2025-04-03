Laufey’s “Silver Lining” is out and here are our thoughts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Laufey’s new single “Silver Lining” is out today, April 3rd, and introduces us to her next album – known as “L3” (Laufey 3) by the fans, since the name hasn’t been revealed yet. The Icelandic singer is known for her jazz, classical music and bossa nova inspired sounds, which are all mixed in her projects alongside very emotional lyrics and a soft but strong voice, giving them an unique and “very Laufey” sound.

Silver Lining means “a comforting or hopeful aspect of an otherwise desperate or unhappy situation”, which is exactly what she narrates in the song. Laufey sings about an imbalanced relationship, where she finds her comfort in always being there for her partner. At the same time she vents about struggling with negative feelings about the vulnerable situation she’s in, describing bad habits that have been caught on by her.

The ballad definitely takes the listeners into an analysis of relationships and how sometimes, even though you are in love with someone, that person is not necessarily “the one” and a healthy choice. Silver Lining is about being blinded and stuck in a comfort zone of what you think is true love, when in fact it’s a toxic and draining experience.

The release of Silver Lining

Laufey first teased her new single on TikTok on March 25th, surprising fans since she didn’t give any hints about releasing a new song before. The wait for Silver Lining was very brief, only ten days after her announcement. Laufey also released a music video for the song this afternoon, set at a kind of an odd masquerade ball.

Laufey in Brazil

Good news for all Lauvers! Yes, Laufey is coming to Brazil very, very soon. Her first ever performance in the country is happening in São Paulo. She’s going to perform at Popload Festival, which is going to be held at Ibirapuera Park on May 31st.

Not only fans but also Laufey is very excited to come perform in Brazil, since she absolutely loves bossa nova and gets so much inspiration from Brazilian music. She even revealed during a TikTok live stream that coming to Brazil and getting to know the culture better was on top of her wishlist.

