Play Is Not Just for Kids: How the Kidult Movement Is Reshaping Culture and Entertainment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Labubu, Bobbie Goods, Action Figures, trading card collections, Lego sets, and cute plushies are only a few examples of all the toys that adults have been consuming in the past few years. At first sight, it might be controversial to observe how the toy industry is growing due to adults and not only children in present society, raising the question of how collectible toys are being bought mainly by the 18+ public.

Despite the uncanny sensation, this phenomenon called the “Kidult” is taking root in the world and reshaping the way entertainment and culture are understood in the 21st century.

Some interpretations regarding the kidult movement may vary. For some social media users, the growing necessity felt by adults to buy toys is seen as a response to late maturation or even as a form of transgressive infantilization. However, the kidult phenomenon is more related to how contemporary society affects citizens’ mental health than to the individual maturity process of each person.

often i rag hard on the kidults, their unthinking retreat to littlespace to escape a harsh world, their inability to admit to the fact that they're a repressed, soulless version of ABDL realheads. this one is getting me to feel actual pity instead https://t.co/4cv8j2S0Wz — laulukaskas (@clockstiqqun) October 7, 2025

The term “Kidult” is formed through the junction of two English words, Kid and Adult, resulting in an expression that refers to adults who purchase toys while seeking nostalgia, relaxation, sentimentality, and affection.

But what is the reason behind this search for refuge? The need for comfort amidst the chaos. The report contacted psychologist Rosiene Souza, a neuroscience specialist, and interviewed her about the matter. According to her understanding of the topic, it is essential to consider the structures that define whether a behavior is functional or dysfunctional.

Psychology uses play-based tools to access a person’s mental and cognitive development, and often individuals approach these areas unconsciously, since play is where much of human expression occurs.Therefore, Rosiene also points out that, amidst the responsibilities of adult life and physical and mental stress, the search for an emotional memory, a safe place, is a way to relive emotions that are beneficial for human beings.

“Since the person does not constantly distance themselves from reality, buying toys is healthy.” Rosiane Souza, Neuroscience Specialist

However, the line between healthy and pathological can be thin in some cases.

Rosiene mentioned that “the dysfunctional side is that of an adult who refuses to mature cognitively and prefers to remain within a childish dynamic.” When a person seeks an escape from the possibility of becoming an adult, it is important to look for psychological help, since detaching oneself from reality and living in fantasy all the time can be detrimental to adult development.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency film The Cord was mentioned by psychologist Rosiene during the interview as a portrayal of how families can also contribute to the dysfunctional and infantilized functioning of a person who reaches adulthood but does not want to accept that reality.

In that way, buying toys, plushies, and collectible cards is not a problem if that activity does not become the central focus of life. Playfulness helps human beings express themselves, and the culture of nostalgia is increasingly strengthening this cognitive and emotional development.

The entertainment industry

According to the Brazilian news agency Terra, for every four toy purchases, one is made by an adult, and only in 2023 the entertainment market generated approximately 14 billion dollars in revenue from toy purchases.

This documented number may be seen as a recent development in the market, but the kidult movement emerged in the mid-1950s, when it was used to classify adults who consumed cartoons intended for children, which at the time was considered childish behavior.

The novelty of the 21st century lies in the transformation of this interest into collectible, cute products and hobbies that distract from the stress of daily life, which later became what is now known as geek and pop culture.

In Brazil, the kidult entertainment industry represents 76% of consumption in the country, while the world average is around 35%. Consequently, Brazil stands out in the export of collectible products, since more than half of Brazilian adults over 18 years of age are considered potential buyers in this niche market.

Nevertheless, it is important to highlight that this growing market is not limited to Brazil. Countries such as the United States, South Korea, Japan, and some in Europe are also registering an increase in the toy economy in their regions.

Given this significant growth in the economy and the diversity of products, the report selected a list of the best-selling toys for kidults around the world.

LABUBU

Pop Mart’s famous blind boxes gained popularity after the Labubu series release in 2019. Each surprise box comes with a cute little monster that can be used as a keychain. The plushie’s design was created by Kasing Lung in 2010, but it only gained notable fame in 2023.

Among five main monsters and a small chance of getting a rare one, adults buy them in large quantities, boosting the market and causing Pop Mart to generate revenue of more than 4.81 billion yuan in 2025, equivalent to approximately 3.7 billion reais.

POKEMON CARDS

Despite the first Pokémon games having been released nearly 30 years ago, its collectible cards, also known as the Pokémon Trading Card Game, move billions of dollars every year.

The incessant search for the rarest cards and their possible resale for high prices keeps the market constantly active, with an example being the 2.5 billion dollars generated in 2024. As the anime has been telling trainers since 1997, “Gotta Catch ’Em All!” remains a defining phrase of the phenomenon.

LEGO

Lego developed a particular way of communicating directly with the kidult public by combining the experience of building something with one’s own hands and the emotional appeal of nostalgia.

The brand blends motor skills, creativity, and sentimentality, which resonates with adults who seek both distraction and emotional connection. Collections such as retro styles and those focused on the 18+ audience are especially attractive to kidults.

ACTION FIGURES

The popularity of action figures is impacting the global geek market by bringing back characters that marked entire generations of kidults.

Besides their detailed designs and the possibility of recreating scenes from famous movies and anime, these figures bring nostalgia and comfort by reconnecting individuals with characters that made an impression on them. According to market projections, by 2025 action figures will have generated approximately 11.08 billion dollars, reinforcing their relevance within this growing market.

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The article above was edited by Júlia Darú.

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