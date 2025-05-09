Meet Labubu: The adorably ugly doll that has the internet going crazy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Labubu is a pawky, elf-like character with sharp teeth and expressive eyes that has taken the internet by storm in recent days. Designed by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu appears in The Monsters story series wearing a kooky grin that falls somewhere between sweet and ever-so-slightly scary.

Inspired by Nordic mythology, The Monsters is a whimsical yet darkly charming character universe; Centered around Labubu, the series explores a surreal world filled with quirky and emotionally characters like Tycoco, a vegetarian monster with a skeletal appearance, who’s Labubu’s love interest. Spooky, a cute monster resembling a snowman, with folds on its head that make it look like a dumpling; Zimomo, the leader of the Labubu tribe looks similar to Labubu, however, it has a spike tail and a rounder face. Originally appearing in illustrated storybooks, the series gained global recognition through a collaboration with Chinese collectible toy giant PopMart.

Labubu had been quietly building a cult following for years, but it took K-pop superstar (and certified style icon) Lisa from Blackpink to launch the quirky creature into full-on fashion fame. A proud fan, Lisa has shared her love for Labubu with her 106 million Instagram followers more than once, casually showing off her dolls in stories and posts. With that, she turned the spotlight straight onto Labubu, lighting up the once-niche character for the global fashion scene. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for style lovers around the world to start paying attention.

These days, Labubu isn’t just sitting on collectors’ shelves—it’s swinging from the arms of fashion insiders who’ve made the tiny toy their latest must-have accessory. A dose of playful charm in the middle of polished luxury, Labubu has been spotted dangling from Hermès Birkins and dressed up in (faux, but fabulous) Prada minis. Yes, really. And at the rate this trend is moving, it wouldn’t be surprising if luxury houses started designing Labubu-sized looks of their own. The line between high fashion and toy box just got a whole lot blurrier—and a whole lot more fun.

Labubu figurines come in blind boxes—which means you never know which one you’re getting until you open it. That moment of surprise hits the same pleasure center in the brain as a lucky scratch-off win, according to experts. It’s the thrill of the reveal, mixed with the chance of scoring a rare or limited-edition piece, that keeps fans hooked. And with social media flooded with unboxing videos, it’s almost impossible not to get swept up in the excitement. One scroll through your feed and suddenly, you’re clicking “add to cart”, just to feel that rush for yourself.

That mystery element is half the magic. Opening a Labubu blind box feels like a grown-up version of childhood surprises, part nostalgia, part adrenaline. And let’s be honest: in a world of endless scrolling, there’s something oddly satisfying about a tiny box holding a big “what if.” Limited-edition drops sell out in minutes, with fans trading, reselling, and even lining up before sunrise to get their hands on the latest series. It’s not just about owning the figure, it’s about being part of a moment, a community, a shared obsession.

The resale market? Wild. Some rare Labubus now go for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars online, turning these little monsters into serious collector’s gold. Entire Facebook groups and Discord channels are dedicated to spotting fakes, arranging trades, or just showing off the latest catch. And because Pop Mart keeps releasing themed series—Exciting Macaron, Have a seat, Big Into energy—it keeps the momentum (and the dopamine) going.

But beyond the hype, there’s something quietly personal about Labubu’s appeal. Labubus are part of the ‘kidult’ phenomenon, where adults find solace in toys reminiscent of their childhood, engaging with plush toys like Labubu can release feel-good hormones such as dopamine and serotonin, providing stress relief and a comforting escape from today’s often stressful world. That might explain why so many grown-ups proudly carry their Labubus in handbags or display them like tiny works of art—because it’s not just about collecting, it’s about reconnecting with a simpler kind of joy.

Maybe it’s the offbeat charm or that mischievous grin that makes Labubu feel like more than just a toy. It’s weird, wonderful, and just a little wild—and that’s exactly what makes it magic.

—————————————-

The article above was edited by Helena Maluf

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Libero home page for more!