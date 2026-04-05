Jonas Brothers are back in Brazil: what fans can expect from the 2026 tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, the Jonas Brothers celebrated twenty years of their career by launching the Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour in 2025, which started in New Jersey, the trio’s home state, as a tribute to their roots. Now, in 2026, the tour is set to reach South America, with confirmed dates in Brazil, Chile and Argentina, the only countries in the region announced so far. Unsurprisingly, the news has left Brazilian fans extremely excited.

For Brazilian fans, the upcoming shows also mark the return of the Jonas Brothers to the country, two years after their last visit in April 2024, during the Five Albums One Night Tour. With a scheduled performance on May 13, 2026, the trio is set to reconnect once again with one of their most passionate audiences. In this article, we break down what fans can expect from the 2026 tour, from possible setlist highlights to the overall experience.

Who Are the Jonas Brothers?

The Jonas Brothers are a band formed by brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Their story began when Nick was discovered at just six years old and later performed in several Broadway productions. Over time, the three started singing and playing together, initially centered around Nick’s career, before officially forming the band in 2005 while they were still teenagers. They rose to fame in the 2000s after appearing on Disney Channel shows and movies, which helped introduce their music to a global audience and turned them into teen idols.

In 2013, at the height of their success, the group announced a breakup that surprised fans around the world. Six years later, in 2019, they made an unexpected comeback, marking a new chapter in their career and expanding their reach to a new generation of listeners. Since then, they have remained active and relevant, proving their longevity in the music industry. More than two decades later, they are still active, still relevant and as popular as ever. But how?

How Are They Still Connected With the Fans?

The Jonas Brothers fanbase is largely made up of Millennials and Gen Z, two generations that have helped turn nostalgia into a defining cultural trend. The band’s peak happened at the same time their fans were going through adolescence, creating a strong sense of identification as both artists and audience grew up side by side. This connection fostered feelings of comfort and belonging, making fans feel emotionally close to the trio. Even today, their songs continue to carry that same emotional weight.

This feeling is deeply tied to nostalgia, which has increasingly become both a cultural and commercial force, especially in times of economic uncertainty. Among young adults, it often emerges as a response to the pressures of modern life. In search of emotional support, comfort and a sense of refuge, many return to the music they grew up listening to. Revisiting these songs allows them to reconnect with earlier moments in life, strengthening their bond with the band.

What Can Fans Expect From This Tour?

For many fans, a Jonas Brothers concert is more than just a show. It is an opportunity to reconnect with a version of themselves from over a decade ago, reliving the same emotions they felt at previous performances. There is an expectation of nostalgia, comfort and joy, combined with the excitement of seeing the band live once again.

The tour is expected to blend new material with the band’s greatest hits, with a special focus on Greetings From Your Hometown, featuring tracks like “Backwards”, “Love Me To Heaven” and “No Time To Talk”. At the same time, it revisits the iconic songs that defined their career, including “Burning Up”, “SOS”, “Waffle House”, “Sucker”, “Only Human” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes”. The setlist also expands into their solo work, featuring tracks like “Jealous”, by Nick Jonas, and “Cake by the Ocean”, by DNCE, adding even more layers to the experience.

Beyond the music, the tour has also stood out for its special guest appearances and unexpected collaborations. During the tour, the Jonas Brothers have shared the stage with artists like Demi Lovato, Simple Plan, Christina Perri, Julia Michaels, Alex Warren, Machine Gun Kelly and even Fifth Harmony, creating memorable moments for fans and reinforcing the celebratory spirit of the tour.

The recurring presence of surprise guests has even turned into a trend on TikTok, where fans speculate and share videos about who might appear at each show. In many cases, these guests are connected to the country or city where the concert takes place, making each performance feel unique. While it is not always the case, this pattern raises expectations that Brazil could also receive a special appearance from a local artist, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

@jonasbrothers An honor to have our friends @Fifth Harmony up on stage tonight in Dallas on the Greetings From Your Hometown tour ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jonas Brothers

Jaqueline Maia, 31, a longtime fan, says she has loved the band since her teenage years and has followed their journey ever since. For her, the connection feels almost personal, as if the Jonas Brothers were close friends. Each song carries a different memory, and their relationship with fans makes the experience even more special. She has attended all of their concerts in Brazil, with her favorite being the 2010 show with the Camp Rock cast, when she was able to watch them up close. Like many others, she is also excited to see new elements in the performance, including moments that highlight each member individually.

Ultimately, the tour celebrates not only 20 years of music, but also the bond the band has built with its audience over time. It reflects their journey, their evolution and the lasting connection they continue to share with fans around the world. After all, many of those fans may have grown up, but the emotional connection remains just as strong as it was two decades ago.

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The article above was edited by Júlia Darú.

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