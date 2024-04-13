Get Ready For Jonas Brothers: All Songs You Should Listen Again Before The Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Jonas Brothers are back in Brazil after nearly fifteen years! With the announcement of their Five Albums. One Night. World Tour. and the revival of the obsession we all have over them, nostalgia is burnin’ up among lots of the early 2000s children.

The fans are going crazy to finally have a chance to sing every Jonas Brothers’ hits live. And you don’t have to worry by the fact that your favorite song might not be played, as the band plans to perform almost all of their songs during the three-hour concert. Traveling across the brother’s five studio albums, from their Disney Channel days and solo eras to their most recent releases, they are dedicated to give the fans an unforgettable experience.

Formed in 2005, the Jonas Brothers were rapidly loved by the fans, especially because of their roles in Camp Rock and their solo TV Show, Jonas. However, the band broke up in 2013. After a while, Nick and Joe Jonas continued on their solo projects. Nick followed his solo career in music and also made some participations in the cinematographic industry, starring in movies like Jumanji, while Joe formed the band DNCE, known for their successful hit “Cake By The Ocean”. Kevin, otherwise, didn’t get involved in any kind of artistic project without his brothers.

The brothers finally got back together in 2019, bringing back the fan fervor with the release of an unexpected hit, the music “Sucker”, that came with an incredible video clip with the collaboration of their wives.

For those that are counting down the days until April 16th, to finally see the brothers, here’s a list of 15 of their most played songs (on the other concerts) to get you in the mood for the best night of your life:

The First Era Of The Jonas Brothers

“When You Look Me In The Eyes” (2007) “S.O.S.” (2007) “That’s Just The Way We Roll” (2007) “Burnin’ Up” (2008) “Lovebug” (2008) “Year 3000” (2006 – Cover) “Hold On” (2007)

The iconic “Burnin’ Up” Video Clip:

The Camp Rock Era

“Gotta Find You” (Joe Jonas) “Introducing Me” (Nick Jonas) “Play My Music” (Jonas Brothers)

The childhood dream, “Play My Music” presentation in Camp Rock:

Their Solo Era

“Jealous” (Nick Jonas) “Cake By The Ocean” (DNCE – Joe Jonas)

Joe Jonas’ Band Hit “Cake By The Ocean”:

Comeback Era

“Sucker” (2019) “Only Human” (2019) “Cool” (2019)

Thinking about helping our readers to remember most of the Jonas Brothers’ hits and get in the mood for the concert, we created a playlist with the main (and most probable to be played in Brazil) songs from the band. We hope you’ll love this JB’s playlist. Enjoy!

————————————————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Camila Lutfi.

Like this type of content? Check Her Campus Casper Libero home page for more!