Culture > Entertainment

Is Demi Lovato Dropping A Pop Album In 2025? She Teased It On TikTok

Everyone, pause what you’re doing — Demi Lovato is releasing a new pop album. Yep, you heard that right. You may have loved Demi Lovato on the big screen from Disney Channel classics like Camp Rock and Sonny With A Chance. Better yet, if you’ve followed her throughout her music journey, then you may be a fan of songs like “Heart Attack,” “Cool For The Summer” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Luckily, for fans of Lovato’s music, she’s coming back bolder and better than ever, as she’s teased new music along with a new album.

Aside from her remix rock album Revamped, which was released in 2023, Lovato hasn’t released an album with new music since Holy Fvck in 2022, which was all pop punk and rock melodies. Now, with the reality of a pop album back on the table, fans can’t withhold their excitement about Lovato’s new project. So, indeed consider this a revival.

Lovato is currently finishing up on her “celebratory dance-pop album” with executive producer Zhone. Zhone, who is known for working with artists like Charlie xcx and Troye Sivan, told The Rolling Stone, “It’s been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up,” cosigning on her mastery in the studio.

With more insight on the album’s concept, Zhone continued, “This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.” 

some might call it, a resurrection

For right now, fans can get an idea of Lovato’s upcoming studio album’s sound with a glimpse of her new unreleased single, “Fast.” The singer broke her social media hiatus on July 9, teasing new lyrics alongside a photo of herself with her back to the camera, dressed in a sleek black gown and stiletto heels.

A day later, she took to Instagram again to post a teaser of her lip-syncing to “Fast.” Then, she posted again on July 16 with a second snippet of the song.

As for fans, they are pretty much sat for this moment. In the TikTok video captioned, “My pop music coming back to life after we had a funeral for it,” fans commented things like, “The world is healing.” Another user wrote, “POP DEMI WE ARE READY FOR YOUUUU.” Others took a guess that “Resurrection” would be the title of the new album.

This is such an iconic comeback for Demi Lovato, and honestly, one that all of her fans have been waiting for.

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Nyah Davis is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes for the Culture section of Entertainment News and previously contributed to Her Campus at SUNY Oswego. Her content primarily includes entertainment within music, pop culture, and screen media. Aside from Her Campus, Nyah is a freelance writer, content creator and music enthusiast. She has written for zines such as Black Girl Fight Club and Gen Blk Zine where she highlights the contributions that Black women have made in pop and hip-hop culture. Nyah also enjoys creating content about her life experiences in aims to connect with a wide array of audiences to help them navigate their personal experiences as well. For fun, she listens to many genres of music from R&B and Hip-Hop, to House and Jazz. In her free time, Nyah enjoys painting, watching her favorite podcasts, spending time with her loved ones, and discovering new artists to listen to.