Is the wellness industry promoting a healthier lifestyle?

Taking care of body has become a significant focus in modern society. The pursuit of healthy eating, regular exercise, and straight vanity has become a shared goal across generations, young and old alike. According to a 2023 report on health and wellness, the global wellness industry is valued at $5.6 trillion (R$27 trillion) and is projected to reach $8.5 trillion (R$41.7 trillion) by 2027.

While this movement may seem positive at first, it raises some important concerns. The excessive pursuit of this lifestyle often drives people to extreme measures in search of the “perfect body”. This behavior can lead to eating disorders, body image distortions, and, most critically, a significant disturbance on mental health.

Dr. Sandra Helena Villarino, a gynecologist with over 37 years of experience, addressed these issues in an interview with Her Campus Cásper Líbero. She opened discussions on the myths and truths surrounding the highly promoted habits of wellness culture.

BOYS AND GIRLS, YOUNG AND OLDIES

These days, the focus on taking care of our bodies and health expands to all generations, from young people to adults and seniors. However, the ways each group approaches self-care changes quite a bit.

According to Dr. Sandra Villarino, teenagers often lack the maturity to tell reliable information from misleading content. As a result, they tend to absorb everything they see online, which can lead to issues with self-image and mental health.

“Based on my experience in my workplace, there has been a significant increase in obesity among teenagers, as well as sedentary lifestyles and declining mental health. Symptoms of anxiety and depression are common in my appointments, and in most cases, they are linked to lifestyle habits combined with frequent use of social media”, Sandra noticed.

THE POWER IS ON THE HANDS OF THE MEDIA’S

The doctor highlights the media’s power in providing access to information about supplements and health measures that were much harder to come by in the past. “My patients of all ages come in well-informed. I believe that nowadays, 70% of health information is influenced by digital media, while only 20% comes directly from consultations with doctors,” she notes.

However, online advice isn’t always accurate or reliable. Since anyone can post content on digital platforms, misleading information can spread easily. As a result, these videos become popular, causing people to focus on fake results. “This encourages a focus on physical appearance, often ignoring or even considering a person’s mental health”, explains the doctor.

ILLUSION THREW MARKETING AND CAMPAIGNS

Digital marketing is another important factor to think about. Companies are putting more effort into selling fitness products and clothing, because they are very popular with the younger generation. The problem is that many campaigners use influencers and models with unrealistic body standards, and some even use photos edited with Photoshop. This makes people feel like they have to compare themselves to others, instead of feeling encouraged to start a healthier lifestyle.

“I have patients who feel ashamed to go to the gym because they think it will be full of fit people wearing expensive workout clothes,” says Sandra. She explains that this is just a misconception, “Gyms are places where you’ll find people of all shapes and sizes, and they should be seen as spaces to grow and improve, not for comparisons or judgments.”

CRAZINESS OF SUPPLEMENTS AND VITAMINS

The misuse and lack of proper knowledge about vitamins has become a serious health concern today. “People are overly obsessed with vitamins. Many of my patients come to my office already knowing what they want to take, but they ignore the risks and whether they actually need them”, she says.

Sometimes, health professionals irresponsibly prescribe medications and supplements, often driven by interest in money. “There are real doctors, and then there are Instagram doctors”, Sandra comments with a hint of sarcasm.

DOES YOUR MONEY COUNTS?

Manuela Cit, one of Brazil’s most popular health influencers, often faces criticism and questions from people who link her healthy lifestyle and intense workout routine to her privileged situation. Comments like these often show up on her social media: “She only manages to do all this because she doesn’t have a 6×7 work schedule” or “Her sponsorship and financial stability make it easy for her to live this way.”

Dr. Sandra emphasizes that achieving good mental and physical health doesn’t require much. “For those who don’t have enough time to exercise during the week, focus directly on your diet. Simple meals can make all the difference. A plate of rice, beans, vegetables, and the right portion of protein for your needs is already enough”, she explains.

“EXCESS IS NEVER THE ANSWER”

It’s possible to lead a healthy life without overdoing vitamins, crash diets, or extreme fitness goals. Dr. Sandra emphasizes that the media should take more responsibility in warning about the consequences of excessive habits driven by a “false” idea of health.

“The answer may be in finding balance between mental and physical health. Mental health for both teenagers and adults needs to be taken just as seriously as diets and eating habits”, she points out.

It’s up to the media and qualified professionals to guide the public toward adopting a balanced lifestyle free from extremes and meaningless trends.

