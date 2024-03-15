Is the dream of university life just an illusion?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting out of high school and entering a university is a life-changing experience, and it has the good side of it, but why do people ignore the “dark side” of it?

The university life

When we dream about university life, we associate it with parties, friendships, independence, different people, and unforgettable moments – after all, we grew up hearing that this is the time of our lives -. However, it’s difficult – and almost impossible – to go through college exactly as you dreamed of, so usually reality destroys many expectations and you realize that your dream was an illusion.

At the beginning of these years, we don’t usually consider possible difficulties, but they will certainly be there. Fear can be a common feeling because you’re going to experience things for the first time, you’re going to have to leave your comfort zone and, eventually, you’re going to wonder if you made the right choice, worrying about the future and the job market, and all of that scares a lot. Besides, there are always things we don’t like about reality, but that doesn’t mean you made the wrong decision, or that university is bad, it’s extremely normal not to like some things, such as studying subjects or people.

The truth is that this phase of growing up is essentially connected to a very profound maturing process, which can be very painful, but it is part of the journey. It can also be a good thing because we learn to face our fears, so we can go through difficult times and party a lot at the same time.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

To deal with this miserable and magical time, we recommend a TV show called The Sex Lives of College Girls, which as well as having the goddess, Reneé Rap, as one of the main characters, shows a group of girls living the reality of university having wonderful experiences while coping with complex issues such as financial problems, bad friendships, sexuality, family and many others.

It is completely normal to have fears and frustrations, and we must talk about them so that no one feels alone. All this may not be part of the “university dream” but it is the reality, and it’s all worth it in the end!

