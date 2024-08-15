Blake Lively’s Going Viral For An Old Interview & It Is *Brutal*

It seems that Blake Lively might need Justin Baldoni’s crisis team because the internet is not happy with her at the moment. She’s currently in hot water after an interview she did in 2016 resurfaced and shows her not being the nicest to the reporter.

With Lively being thrust back into the limelight once again thanks to her latest role as Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book, It Ends With Us, she keeps getting caught in controversy. First, a clip of Lively and Baldoni seemingly arguing on set was leaked online, sparking rumors of an alleged feud.

Then, the internet did some digging and found some past interviews of Lively’s that are now being examined in a new light. Her Campus reached out to Lively’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Aug. 10, reporter Kjersti Flaa posted a clip from her “uncomfortable” 2016 interview with Lively on YouTube, titled “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.” Yikes.

Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced,” Flaa captioned the video. “Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film? Let me know what you think in the comments.”

The interview began with Kjersti congratulating Blake on her “little bump” — exactly what one does when someone is pregnant, which Lively was at the time. But the actress responded with sarcastically with, “Congrats on your little bump.” But, spoiler alert, Kjersti was not pregnant at the time.

After the interview went viral, many found themselves on Flaa’s side and taken to X to share their thoughts on Lively’s resurfaced interview.

This Blake Lively interview: she was rude, passive aggressive, ignoring the journalist & legit rolled her eyes at her?! It was palpable how the interviewer was upset. And Blake kept sending sly digs at her?

If you got something to say, say it with your chest or stfu, Blake.

A reporter says to a pregnant Blake Lively, “Congrats on your little bump!” And she responds, to the clearly not pregnant reporter, “Congrats on YOUR little bump!” Hell is not hot enough pic.twitter.com/l1pBBFjHGX — Molly Mulshine 🇺🇸 (@mollymulshine) August 14, 2024

I’m officially sitting out of the Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni feud until someone goes on record, but Lively and Posey’s behavior was an appalling cruel response in this unearthed interview when I’d normally be quite sympathetic. https://t.co/aAPJsOZoqj — crystal pepsi (@crushsong) August 15, 2024

Lively’s latest role might be playing Lily Bloom, but it’s her “it-girl of the Upper East Side” roots that seem to be showing.