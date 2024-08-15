Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Blake Lively’s Going Viral For An Old Interview & It Is *Brutal*

Kea Humilde

It seems that Blake Lively might need Justin Baldoni’s crisis team because the internet is not happy with her at the moment. She’s currently in hot water after an interview she did in 2016 resurfaced and shows her not being the nicest to the reporter.

With Lively being thrust back into the limelight once again thanks to her latest role as Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book, It Ends With Us, she keeps getting caught in controversy. First, a clip of Lively and Baldoni seemingly arguing on set was leaked online, sparking rumors of an alleged feud

Then, the internet did some digging and found some past interviews of Lively’s that are now being examined in a new light. Her Campus reached out to Lively’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. 

On Aug. 10, reporter Kjersti Flaa posted a clip from her “uncomfortable” 2016 interview with Lively on YouTube, titled “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.” Yikes. 

Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced,” Flaa captioned the video. “Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film? Let me know what you think in the comments.”

The interview began with Kjersti congratulating Blake on her “little bump” — exactly what one does when someone is pregnant, which Lively was at the time. But the actress responded with sarcastically with, “Congrats on your little bump.” But, spoiler alert, Kjersti was not pregnant at the time.

After the interview went viral, many found themselves on Flaa’s side and taken to X to share their thoughts on Lively’s resurfaced interview.

Lively’s latest role might be playing Lily Bloom, but it’s her “it-girl of the Upper East Side” roots that seem to be showing. 

Kea Humilde

New School '26

Kea Humilde is a New School third-year majoring in Journalism+Design and minoring in Fashion Communications. When she's not busy writing for her blog or shopping in SoHo, she's rooting for her LA Chargers.