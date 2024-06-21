International Yoga Day: how can this practice improve your life quality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Every year, on June 21, is celebrated the International Yoga Day, this practice harmonizes the body with mind, through posture and breathing techniques and meditation. A lot of people get confused thinking it is a religion, but it’s actually a way of self-knowledge and self-care.

This practice is well known for its physical, mental and spiritual benefits, and celebrating a yoga day is to make people aware of these benefits. However, why was June 21st chosen as international yoga day?

History of international Yoga Day

Yoga originated in India, this is why it is an important part of Indian culture and civilization. On September 27, 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the creation of international yoga day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He highlighted all the benefits of this practice and even suggested the date chosen for the celebration.

The proposal received full support, so on December 11, 2014, the UNGA officially declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. The date chosen is also the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, celebrated in many cultures and with a special significance in many parts of the world.

Benefits of Yoga and how this practice can change your lifestyle

Yoga is well known for its physical, mental and spiritual benefits, but the yoga instructor, Aimée Freitas, states that “[it] goes far beyond physical practice, it is everything you do with presence, it teaches us to lead a life with more love and dedication in everything that we do”.

There are many reasons why you should add yoga to your routine, but here are five benefits of this practice to motivate you to embark on this journey:

According to Aimée, in order to obtain the benefits of yoga, it is necessary to practice it at least twice a week. “Just like everything in this life we need discipline and constancy to obtain long term results” concludes the yoga instructor.

