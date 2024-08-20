Inspired by the Olympics? Here are 5 easy sports to start getting active

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

From the simpler ones, like running, to the more difficult and extreme ones, like surfing and skateboarding, the Olympic sports became part of our daily lives during the intense weeks of Paris 2024. From mere spectators, we became commentators of every game, knowing all the rules, schedules, and programming.

Even if you’re not training to compete in Los Angeles 2028, there are still some easy sports for you to stay healthy and make your Olympics obsession live inside you a little longer. So, here’s a list to know from where you can start!

1. Swimming

Besides being a good physical exercise, swimming strengthens cardiovascular health and improves respiratory capacity because it requires a lot of breath control.

You can start by learning basic strokes like freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly. To enhance your performance, you can begin swimming longer distances or even shorter distances in a shorter period. Breaking your record every day is the greatest motivation for a beginner athlete!

2. Running

In the Olympics, there are many types of running: marathon, relay, hurdles, race walking, 100m, 200m, 300m… so you definitely have options! The exercise involves various body parts, contributing to muscle strengthening, reducing the risk of injuries, and improving posture.

It’s crucial to emphasize that running, no matter how easy it seems, demands a lot from the body and should be started gradually. Run for 1 minute straight or 100m and see how far your body can go. Gradually, you’ll be able to run long distances or improve your performance in shorter distances. Another tip is to train on alternate days to recover, wear comfortable clothes, and use proper running shoes.

3. Cycling

In the games, there are various types of cycling: track, road, mountain, and BMX. It’s a sport we often learn in childhood, so if you already know how to ride, you just need to improve.

Cycling offers several benefits beyond abandoning sedentary habits and serving as a practical everyday vehicle. Since it involves the whole body, it contributes to physical and mental health.

Here’s a tip: you can start with a stationary bike to build conditioning. As they say, “It’s like riding a bike; you learn once and never forget…”

4. soccer

Besides being an easy and familiar sport, soccer is the most popular team sport in the world. According to data from the International Football Federation (FIFA), about 270 million people are involved in activities directly related to the sport (either as players or referees). Playing soccer helps improve cardiovascular capacity and aerobic power, and it’s an excellent tool for socialization.

5. table tennis

Also known as “ping-pong,” table tennis is a sport many people have been involved with since childhood. It’s easy and it can be played in pairs. Even if not at an Olympic level, it’s a very fun activity.

During the sport, players need to focus on the opponent’s movements and on their own as the balls bounce on the table. As a benefit, table tennis enhances concentration and focus.

Now, it’s just a matter of choosing, putting it into practice and staying active – good training!

